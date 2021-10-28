DJI Action 2 is an awesome new modular camera system

DJI may be the world’s leader in civilian drones but that hasn’t stopped them from creating a new, seriously fun, seriously awesome new camera known as the DJI Action 2.

The interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design opens new vistas to make every video compelling, with unique tools to frame, shoot, and monitor a camera, featuring DJI’s unparalleled expertise in stabilization systems. DJI Action 2 is smaller, more versatile, and more powerful than its predecessor, giving everyone the tools and the confidence to capture life’s adventures in crystal-clear 4K.

“Whether you’re racing down a mountain or playing tag with your kids on a playground, everybody deserves an easy and intuitive tool to capture and remember those life moments,. We stripped our action camera down to its fundamentals and rebuilt it from the ground up to create DJI Action 2. You can configure this camera for neighborhood walks, hang gliding off a cliff, music festivals, and countless other action-packed moments. DJI Action 2 embeds DJI’s legendary technology in a revolutionary new series of mounts and fittings, making it easier than ever to see your life in action.” Paul Pan, DJI Senior Product Line Manager.

Modular, Wearable Design

Weighing 56 grams, the new compact and innovative modular design allows users to take DJI Action 2 anywhere they go. It has options to attach to your helmet to film an FPV bike ride, mount on your surfboard to get right next to a breaking wave, and wear securely to your shirt to create an easy, hands-free timelapse of your tour in a new city. From vlogging to extreme sports, Action 2 is the triple threat – dustproof, waterproof [ [1] ] and drop-proof [ [2] ] – and robust to withstand the ups and downs of all of life’s adventures. DJI Action 2 comprises the camera unit and various modules – the front touchscreen module, power module, and various mounting peripherals – that can be interchanged. With multiple configurations and mounting combinations, users have unlimited control over creatively capturing the world.

DJI Action 2’s touchscreens are redesigned to make it easier and more convenient to control your photography so you can focus on the action. The camera unit features a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen with an additional OLED screen on the front touchscreen module, which attaches securely to the bottom of the camera unit via magnetic locks, allowing users to set up a selfie and vlog instantly.

Protected with Gorilla Glass, the touchscreens use haptic feedback for more precise control so you can navigate through camera settings quickly. You won’t miss any of the action with SnapShot, which allows users to turn the camera on and instantly begin recording in just one second by holding the power button down.

Powerful Imaging System

A 1/1.7-inch sensor records up to 4K/120fps video for incredible detail, and a super-wide 155° FOV lets you capture your entire surroundings for immersive footage. A newly implemented Color Temperature Sensor helps the camera restore color tones in complex lighting conditions and underwater recording for more natural, vibrant results.

Following its predecessor, DJI Action 2 incorporates RockSteady 2.0, DJI’s proprietary Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology. For a new level of smoothness, HorizonSteady maintains a level frame throughout the shot, even during your more dynamic moments. The DJI Action 2 Camera Unit has a battery with a run time of up to 70 minutes on its own, 160 minutes when connected with the Front Touchscreen Module, and 180 minutes with the power module. [ [3] ] Using DJI Action 2 with the front touchscreen Module also incorporates DJI Matrix Stereo technology, first seen in DJI Pocket 2. The single microphone from the camera unit combines with the three microphones from the module to record audio from every direction, creating immersive sound during playback.

Packed with Intelligent Features

DJI Action 2 offers a variety of intelligent features, including:

● Slow Motion: Record video in slow motion (4x in 4K/120fps and 8x 1080p/240fps) to capture transient moments with permanence.

● Hyperlapse and Timelapse: Control the perception of time with Timelapse and Hyperlapse to capture unique content with the effect of the world moving faster around you. During Hyperlapse recording, you can switch to and from regular-speed recording for even more creative options.

● QuickClip: Set the device to take short 10, 15, or 30-second videos, perfect for social media.

● Livestream: Use DJI Action 2 to broadcast a livestream with a stable stream output of up to 1080p/30fps.

● UVC: Utilize DJI Action 2 as a USB video device class (UVC) for your computer and capture high-quality video for conference calls and live gaming broadcasts.

Unlimited Possibilities

DJI Action 2 connects with the DJI Mimo app on your mobile device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for even more functionality, including a live feed of the camera, various story templates, and more. For users short on time or new to content creation, Mimo includes an intuitive AI Editor, which automatically selects and combines every epic moment with flawless transitions and upbeat music, creating share-worthy videos on social media.

An ecosystem of accessories helps you to maximize all the possibilities of DJI Action 2, including:

● DJI Action 2 Front Touchscreen Module: A front-facing OLED touchscreen and three built-in microphones bring 4-mic Matrix Stereo technology, which allows you to compose videos or selfies and record crisp audio on the go. Connect to Action 2 for a maximum battery life of 160 minutes.

● DJI Action 2 Power Module: Lets you get the most out of Action 2 by providing up to 180 minutes of filming and an additional microSD card slot. A hot-swappable design means you can change between power modules for all-day power.

● DJI Action 2 Magnetic Lanyard: Wear this stylish-yet-discrete lanyard to keep your hands free and capture moments from an exciting first-person view.

● DJI Action 2 Magnetic Ball-Joint Adapter Mount: An adhesive base allows users to attach DJI Action 2 to any surface and enjoy 360° of freedom to fix the camera in any direction. A standard 1/4″ screw hole is compatible with most camera accessories.

● DJI Action 2 Magnetic Adapter Mount: This mount securely holds DJI Action 2 in place during extreme sports or demanding scenarios. It includes folding fingers at the bottom to use Action 2 with most third-party action camera accessories.

● Remote Control Extension Rod: A versatile 3-in-1 accessory serves as an extension rod, tripod, and detachable remote controller, to meet all your shooting needs.

● DJI Floating Handle: A hollow design helps keep DJI Action 2 floating so you can film in water without fear of losing the camera. An anti-slip grip makes it easy to hold, and the handle can be attached to a tripod or the DJI Action 2 Waterproof Case.

● DJI Action 2 Waterproof Case: The Waterproof Case houses DJI Action 2 Camera Unit and front touchscreen module or power module to depths of up to 60 meters.

● DJI Action 2 Magnetic Headband: Another hands-free alternative that allows users to shoot videos in unique FPV.

● DJI Action 2 Macro Lens: This optical glass with multi-layer coating attaches magnetically over the camera unit lens, making for ideal close-up shots in sharper, richer detail.

● DJI Mic: Wireless dual-channel recording system that adds clear and crisp audio to your vlog or showreel. DJI Mic has a recording range of up to 250 meters and is compatible with Action 2, smartphones, and any device that has a 3.5mm audio input. Enjoy up to 5.5 hours of battery life from the transmitters, 5 hours from the receiver, and 15 hours from the charging case. [ [5] ]

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for DJI Action 2. For a small additional charge, DJI Care Refresh (1-year plan) includes up to two replacements in one year. DJI Care Refresh (2-year plan) includes up to three replacements in two years and extends the original warranty up to 2 years from the date of purchase.

Other exclusive services of DJI Care Refresh include an International Warranty Service, exclusive technical service, free shipping, and Rewards for Safe Use. For a complete list of details, please visit https://www.dji.com/service/djicare-refresh.

Price and Availability

DJI Action 2 is available for purchase today from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners in several configurations.

The DJI Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo retails for $799 AUD, and includes the DJI Action 2 Camera Unit, Front Touchscreen Module, Magnetic Lanyard, Magnetic Ball-Joint Adapter Mount, and Magnetic Adapter Mount.

The DJI Action 2 Power Combo retails for $609 AUD, and includes DJI Action 2 Camera Unit, Power Module, Magnetic Lanyard, and Magnetic Adapter Mount. All other accessories will be sold separately. For more information on all the new features, accessories, and capabilities, please visit https://www.dji.com/dji-action-2.