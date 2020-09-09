Next-gen console prices revealed, Xbox Series X will cost A$749 from Nov 10th.

Overnight we learned the price of Xbox’s next generation console.
The top model, the Xbox Series X (the one you want), will cost a fairly hefty A$749. That price does seem steep, however, it is important to contrast that with what you’d pay for a similar level of graphics performance in a PC (far more).
This generation of consoles will offer many times the performance, offering 4K gaming in a console for the first time. This generation, more than ever before is like having a PC in your living room, just in nice retail packaging.
Given these are likely to be sitting under your TVs for the next 5+ years, you could divide the cost to get to a per-year cost, making it much more reasonable.
There’s also a lower-tier model, the Xbox Series X, that offers 1440p gaming, with 4K upscaling, for A$499.00.
Both consoles will launch November 10th, 2020. Xbox All Access will cost A$33pm (24 months) for the Series S and $46pm (24 months) for the Series X.
Your move PlayStation.
Let us know in the comments if you’re buying, or you think the prices are too high?