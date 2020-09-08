Nikola announces GM as OEM partner to build EV and Hydrogen trucks

Nikola and General Motors have announced a Strategic Partnership. This answers one of the long-standing questions about which of the top 5 automakers would be working with Nikola to make the Badger.

Prior to the deal’s announcement, Nikola’s main assets appeared to be vehicle design (including a number of patents), some battery tech and the hydrogen powertrain (motors, inverters etc) to be used across their products, as well as the manufacturing and distribution of hydrogen refuelling centers.

Where Nikola was lacking was in their capacity to produce and test vehicles at scale, as well as establishing the necessary supply chains to make them a reality.

To understand this deal better, we need to break down what benefits can be realised by both companies.

What’s in it for GM?

General Motors receives 11% ownership of Nikola and the right to nominate one director.

General Motors to receive $2 billion equity stake in Nikola in exchange for certain in-kind contributions.

General Motors expects to receive in excess of $4 billion of benefits between the equity value of the shares, contract manufacturing of the Badger, supply contracts for batteries and fuel cells, and EV credits retained over the life of the contract.

General Motors to be exclusive supplier of fuel cells globally (outside of Europe) to Nikola for Class 7/8 trucks, providing validation and scale in a multi-billion dollar total addressable market

What’s in it for Nikola?

GM will engineer, validate, homologate and build the Nikola Badger for both the battery electric vehicle and fuel cell electric vehicle variants as part of the in-kind services.

Nikola gets to save an estimated $4 billion+ in battery and powertrain costs over 10 years and over $1 billion in engineering and validation costs.

Increased likelihood that Badger will enter production by year-end 2022.

So there are real benefits to each business, however these don’t come without consequence. GM is clearly buying into Nikola as a result of a deficit in their portfolio. Nikola certainly promotes themselves as being a modern, innovative player in the auto industry and legacy automakers like GM have had to spend up, to catch up.

When it comes to Nikola, they’ve lacked a lot of credibility and commitments to deliver products were definitely problematic. By aligning with a brand millions of people across the world buy vehicles from definitely helps Nikola.

The most confusing thing around this deal is certainly the complexity around technology. Nikola, through founder Trevor Milton, has long promoted that it’s their talents in the battery and hydrogen space, yet this deal means Nikle products will be powered by GM technology.

Twitter user Cyber_Matt asked Milton if this means they’ll be using GM’s Ultium platform, to which Trevor replied, Yes.

For those not familiar, GM’s Ultium-platform includes 400-volt battery packs and up to 200kW fast-charging capability, while the truck platform will have 800-volt battery packs and 350 kW fast-charging capability.

GM plan on creating more than 20 nameplates on this platform by 2023, across their 4 brands, Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick. It’s easy to see NIkola being added as a 5th portfolio, but does mean Nikola vehicles will face competition from other GM products.

GM also has an agreement with LG Chem for battery supply, so it’s likely that’s their source of batteries, rather than anything proprietary from Nikola.

On reflection, the deal does seem pretty confusing, but will offer some benefits in both directions. Another complexity is the European market which is excluded from this agreement and Nikola will now have a complex job of ensuring there’s no IP crossover between US and European partners.

Imagine getting 100 years of supplier relationships, validated part access and engineering support. That's exactly what Nikola's strategic partnership with @gm looks like. You couldn’t dream of a better partnership to fulfilling our vision of a zero-emission future! #NikolaBadger pic.twitter.com/DuR2D4yPuO — Nikola Motor Company (@nikolamotor) September 8, 2020

Probably my biggest issue with the deal is the challenges that lie ahead for GM and their EV platform. There seems to be an automatic assumption that because company X is great at building ICE cars (and trucks), they’re automatically going to be great at making EVs and Hydrogen fuel vehicles.

This shift that the market is going through is a complete redesign of how everything works in a vehicle, from the powertrain to the infotainment, software, security, connectivity and more. While cars still ship with 4 wheels, underneath it’s vastly different that what their expertise has been.

There’s obviously really smart people at both companies that are likely capable of achieving their production goals, but it won’t be easy and likely subject to delays.

