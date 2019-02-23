Oppo announce 10x lossless zoom and 5G is coming in Q2

Overnight OPPO hosted its first European Innovation Event in Barcelona, Spain, showcasing a range of new mobile innovations and technologies for 2019.



Camera innovation gets closer to future

At the Innovation Event, OPPO showcased the world’s first 10x lossless zoom camera. The breakthrough technology represents another industry first from OPPO, giving users the opportunity to take professional style photographs, without fear of loss of quality when zooming.



10x lossless zoom is a new technology created with industry-leading camera specifications including a triple-lens camera structure consisting of a telephoto lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, and main camera.

To provide further value to users, OPPO also introduced Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both the main camera and the telephoto lens to achieve higher, anti-shake accuracy that brings people closer to the world around them so that they never miss the unmissable.







“As a brand, OPPO is driven by customer insight and developing new technologies to meet their everyday needs. We have been investing heavily in innovation with a huge commitment to R&D in areas such as image beautification technology, 5G, AI, AR and VR. With 10x lossless zoom, our mission was to develop a camera technology that would bring customers closer and let them capture content in a way that no other smartphone manufacturer has to date. We believe we’ve achieved that.”

Michael Tran, Managing Director at OPPO Australia

5G is coming

At the event, OPPO also showcased its developments in 5G technologies, announcing its first 5G smartphone and its 5G Landing Project.



5G is the future of the smartphone industry, bringing with it endless possibilities for creativity, imagination and better connectivity. Through the OPPO 5G Landing Project, OPPO confirmed it has brought together a number global carrier partners – including both Optus and Telstra in Australia – to work together on both a 5G enabled smartphone and a working 5G network later this year.



Cristiano Amon, President of Qualcomm Incorporated, endorsed OPPO’s commitment to 5G innovation, “Given their leadership in the 4G era, OPPO is well positioned to be a leader in the transition to 5G. We see tremendous opportunities to drive further innovation in the 5G era, and Qualcomm Technologies looks forward to working closely with OPPO to realise the true potential of 5G and support the launch of their first 5G smartphone powered by our flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform with the X50 5G modem, integrated RF transceiver and RF Front-End solutions.”



At the Innovation Event, OPPO showcased some of the exciting real-life applications that customers will get to enjoy with 5G, from hologram calls to AR shopping as well as demonstrations of perfect scenarios to use 10x lossless zoom.



OPPO will also have a presence at MWC in the Ericsson and Qualcomm booths, where visitors will get to experience cloud gaming through a live demo of SoulCalibur6 developed in partnership with Shadow, the leading high-performance cloud gaming company.



“OPPO has been anticipating and preparing for the arrival of 5G since 2015 and has invested in design and technology to ensure the production of a desirable smartphone, that doesn’t compromise on functionality to accommodate 5G features and benefits,” added Tran.



The hotly anticipated arrival of 5G looks set to revolutionise consumer lives through 4K, 8K video download /upload /cloud play; 3D video calling; 5G cloud gaming and multi-player AR/VR gaming; in-store navigation, AR shopping integrated, immersive, entertainment everywhere and more.



Find out more about the Innovation event at: https://www.oppo.com/en/events/innovation-event-2019