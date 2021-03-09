Peloton is coming to Australia, get a studio-style workout at home

Peloton is kind of a phenomenon in the fitness world, those seeking to improve their fitness, leveraging the connected technology to get fit and be entertained.

Today the company announced plans to launch in Australia, marking the brand’s entry to the Asia Pacific Region.

Peloton offers a studio-style workout to the comfort and convenience of home. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology and media, Peloton introduced its category-creating indoor Bike in 2014.

Today, Peloton has a product portfolio that features two Bike options, two Tread options, as well as a robust Digital Membership, providing a full slate of fitness offerings.

For its Australian debut, Peloton will introduce the original Peloton Bike loved by millions, the Peloton Bike+ providing the ultimate experience in cardio and strength, and the Peloton App, with content across 10+ fitness disciplines including indoor cycling, running (outdoor and indoor), cardio, strength, yoga and more.

Australian consumers will be able to choose from thousands of game-changing workouts with real-time motivation and curated playlists featuring their favourite artists, including Beyoncé and The Beatles.

Peloton’s official launch in Australia is slated for the second half of 2021, where consumers will be able to purchase the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Bike+ online or through the brand’s physical retail showrooms across key Australian cities, including Sydney and Melbourne.

These interactive showrooms will provide an opportunity for consumers to experience Peloton firsthand and learn more about the live studio experience they can bring home.

“Health, fitness and sport is a central part of Australia’s DNA, which is why it was a natural decision to launch Peloton in Australia as our first foray into the Asia Pacific region.” Our global growth is fuelled by our passionate, growing community of over 4.4 million Members who choose Peloton as their go-to fitness solution, anytime, anywhere. We cannot wait to share more details in the coming months about how Australians can experience what has become a global fitness phenomenon.” Kevin Cornils, Managing Director, International for Peloton

The Peloton Bike and Bike+ will cost A$2,895 and A$3,695 respectively (including GST). The All-Access Membership, which enables Members to access Peloton content using the Peloton Bike or Peloton Bike+ and create accounts for the entire household, will be A$59 per month.

The Peloton App, which hosts an expansive library of content that requires no Peloton equipment, is included with the All-Access Membership.

Potential Peloton Members in Australia can register their interest to be first in line for deliveries or just to receive further information on timing and launch plans at http://onepeloton.com.au/.