Plantronics introduce Backbeat GO 600 headphones for a great price

Plantronics have announced the Plantronics BackBeat GO 600 Series which are wireless, over-the-ear immersive headphones featuring unique capabilities for people who put music first, at an economical price point.

To ensure music lovers can create the listening experience they prefer, BackBeat GO 600 comes equipped with dual equalisation (EQ) modes, to allow the listener to easily alternate between ‘Bass Boost’ and ‘Balanced’ EQ. Balanced EQ mode is Plantronics’ Signature Sound Curve, which is tuned to be the most accurate possible representation of the source audio across all genres of music. Listeners can move between modes with a single push of a button – a feature not typically found on headphones in this price range. BackBeat GO 600 is slim and lightweight with an over-ear design and soft memory foam ear cushions that provide the ideal balance of comfort and isolation resulting in deep, rich sound with minimal distraction.

Director of portfolio business management, Personal Solutions, Plantronics, Greg Miller said,

“Our core expertise in headphones, wireless and premium experiences make Plantronics uniquely qualified to give music lovers the best possible immersive stereo experience at an affordable price point. Plantronics’ baseline standard in all of our products is to provide superior audio, consistent with that found in our premium products.”

National Sales Manager, Australia and New Zealand, Peter Petrides said,

Using advanced acoustic technology, the BackBeat GO 600’s dual EQ modes deliver a richness of sound, enabling listeners to enjoy an all-consuming audio experience without the high price tag. We’re excited for this product to launch in Australia and foresee it becoming a favourite for people with a discerning ear for quality audio.”

Additional BackBeat GO 600 Series features and benefits include:

A rechargeable battery that delivers up to 18 hours of wireless listening time on a single charge.

Remaining connected at up to 33 ft/10 m from Bluetooth-compatible smartphones and tablets.

Earcups that fold flat for easy storage and transport, ensuring comfort when worn around the neck.

A carrying pouch, USB cable for charging and an audio cable to listen to music anytime, even if the battery is dead.

Dedicated on-ear controls that make pause/play, skipping tracks, adjusting volume and taking calls easy.

A wideband-enabled microphone that ensures voice clarity, answers calls or accesses Siri, Google Now, and Cortana hands-free via voice command.

Pricing and Availability

BackBeat GO 600 Series is available today at Amazon and Tech2Go. Priced at A$149.99, these headphones are available in three colours: black, khaki and navy.

For more information, head to plantronics.com/au/en/product/backbeat-go-600.