Plantronics RIG 500 Pro series look the business for gamers

Plantronics have announced their latest headset for Aussie gamers. The new RIG 500 PRO Series of gaming headsets combine high-fidelity audio in an ultra-lightweight body, these products will be the first RIG gaming headsets to feature an exoskeleton earcup design with isolated inner acoustic chambers. The design is specially built to reduce distortion, creating an unparalleled audio solution for today’s high-resolution gaming platforms.
Both Xbox and PlayStation are supported and both feature a 3.5 mm connector with integrated volume control for your wireless game controllers. This provides a quick, easy and convenient way to adjust volume directly from the controller. The PC models feature an inline volume slider.
Petrides also said,
“We’re excited for the release of the RIG 500 PRO Series of gaming headsets in Australia. Fans of the RIG brand should expect an impressive number of firsts, including the first VR-focused headsets, Dolby Atmos activation and now, the RIG Game Audio Dial for Xbox One and PS4 wireless controllers.”
Below are the Pricing and availability details for the RIG 500 PRO Series in Australia.
- RIG 500 PRO HX, officially licensed for Xbox One: $119
- RIG 500 PRO HS, officially licensed for PS4: $119
- RIG 500 PRO HC, (Multi platform): $129
- RIG 500 PRO GOLD, (optimised for PC, comes with a gold metal headband and inline volume cable): $129
- RIG 500 PRO Esports Edition, which is specifically designed for the rigours of competition with a die-cast metal frame and headband: $199
- RIG 500 PRO Series for use with Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows 10 will be available from Mid August 2018 at EB Games, JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.
For more information on the variety of features of the RIG 500 PRO Series, visit here.