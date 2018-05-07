Reddit’s long, long overdue redesign is a massive improvement

Reddit is one of the largest sites on the web, but until now has had a design that belonged in the 90s. While any redesign of a site of this scale is going to be controversial, this change is definitely an improvement (that wouldn’t be hard).

Card, Classic and Compact are now 3 different views into subreddits that make it easy to switch between different layouts. This user-selected preferences applies to any future subreddits you visit. There’s also a nice sorting dropdown, which allows you to select from Hot, New, Controversial, Rising and Best. These will be familiar to Reddit fans, but are importantly placed in a prominent position for convenience.

Infinite scrolling allows you to scroll your frontpage without pagination, and also keeps your place within comments. Submitting content to Reddit has also had an overhaul. The Compose screen is now much improved for your post with text, images, videos, or links. There’s one-click rich text editing, so you can bold, bullet, or both and its easier to upload images and videos directly.

The whole site now looks more professional and consistent and while subreddits can still contain some level of customisation, they don’t have the same messy feel of bad Myspace sites about them. Reddit mods will have to come to terms with that.

If you happen to be really hate the new design, Reddit are accommodating you by allowing you to drop the old. prefix in the URL to get it back. https://old.reddit.com/r/technology/

Personally I think its a great move forward for Reddit, long overdue and if you want to go deep on the redesign, of course there’s a subreddit for that.. https://reddit.com/r/redesign.