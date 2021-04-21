Office workers can now rent a Tesla Model 3 on demand for as little as $15 per hour directly from their building’s car park thanks to an exciting new partnership between Australia’s first on-site electric vehicle sharing service Ohmie Go, leading car subscription company Carbar and commercial real estate giant Knight Frank.

Through the use of the Ohmie Go app, tenants will be able to book, access, and pay for an electric vehicle at an hourly, daily or weekend rate. The car is picked up and dropped off from a dedicated bay within the building’s car park.

The service will initially be offered at 100 Arthur St in North Sydney for three years with a pipeline of premium buildings due to deploy the service in 2021. Currently, Ohmie Go offers the service with a choice of vehicles including the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Kona Electric and a range of e-bikes, depending on the requirements of the building.

“We strongly believe sustainable mobility is the future. Our fully-managed model provides access to this technology to so many more people while significantly increasing the appeal and sustainability of a building for the asset owners and managers. We believe this service will give property owners an edge in securing and retaining high-quality tenants in what is already a tough commercial real estate market. This partnership is yet another unique application of our subscription business model. Through a subscription arrangement, we’re able to scale the program to the needs of building managers. We’re incredibly bullish on the rollout of EVs in Australia, the appetite is there. A recent study we commissioned found that one in five consumers would prefer to drive an EV this year. More broadly, subscription and on-demand services such as Ohmie Go will play a massive role in giving consumers ongoing access to an EV without the upfront commitment of purchasing a car and the ongoing hassle of running and maintaining it.” Ohmie Go CEO and founder Kyle Bolto

With a plethora of new electric vehicles hitting the market over the next two years Ohmie Go is set to expand the range of vehicles offered as they hit the market.

As part of the partnership, Ohmie Go will manage the service from end to end via their mobile app and Carbar will provide Ohmie Go access to the latest electric vehicles and maintain the vehicles tied to the service.

Ordering a Tesla Model S, 3, X or Y

Please use our unique referral link for free Supercharging – https://ts.la/jason45054