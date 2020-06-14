Review: 2020 Huawei MateBook X Pro

Windows Hello



I’m someone who signs in and out of laptops, many times a day. As you all should, I also lock my computer when I’m away from the keyboard, so having a rapid way to authenticate upon return is really appreciated.

The power button on the Matebook X Pro has a Windows Hello compatible fingerprint reader built in. As Microsoft continues to rollout new places you can use Hello authentication, this means you can sign in faster to applications and websites as well as the OS. It’s something I really appreciate and another must-have feature for me when considering a new device.

While there’s no Hello support from the camera, I’ve always found the fingerprint to more conducive to more situations. For example, at night, lying in bed with the laptop propped up on your knees, having the camera detect your face is almost impossible, while the fingerprint works every single time.

Huawei Share

Like many manufacturers, Huawei wants to give people who buy multiple products some extra features, increasing the value proposition for sticking with the brand. Huawei Share allows users to connect their Huawei phone (like the P40 Pro) wirelessly to the Matebook X Pro.

To set this up, simple the ability to tap the phone on the NFC area (beside the trackpad) and accept the prompts to connect. Once connected, your devices just got some great new functionality.

Often we want to take a photo from our phone and get it to our laptop. If you open a photo, then tap the P40 Pro on the Matebook X Pro, the photo instantly appears and you can easily save it to your device. It’s kind of incredible how simple and easy this works and it solves something that I deal with almost daily.

Huawei Share also offers full screen sharing and interacting with your phone using touch on your laptop screen is fast and immediate. While Microsoft are trying to offer something similar with YourPhone, it’s definitely still in development and today, Huawei’s solution is better.

Audio

When it comes to audio, plenty of laptops throw in a couple of speakers and call it a day. Huawei offer a quad speakers setup, offering great sound which combines with that great display for a really great movie watching experience. There’s also a 4 microphones array built in, meaning you can yell commands at it and Cortana does a great job of understanding you.

The other more popular use case is for online meetings, the frequency of which has exploded over the past few months. Whether you’re using Zoom, Teams, Google Meet or others, using the on-board microphone and speakers is actually a completely viable option here. Great for those who have quiet environments who want to skip on the headset.

Quick Charge

Many of our phones have fast-charging for those times where we need a quick boost. Huawei have also included a 65W Type-C charger with the Matebook X Pro which significantly reduces charging time compared to lower watt chargers.