Review: Amazon Echo / Echo Dot with clock (4th gen)

Chances are you have heard of Amazon’s Echo products and there’s a fair chance you may even have one in your home. Voice assistants are now a very well established category and they offer hands-free access to information and entertainment.

Over the last few years, I’ve accumulated Echo dots for almost every room of our house. These span multiple versions and the Echo dot is now in its 4th iteration and is a really refined product, one that often finds itself on sale and at a price point that’s hard to ignore.

The 4th generation Echo and Echo dot make a big directional change in terms of design, gone is the hockey-puck design, replaced by a more friendly sphere.

Amazon has evolved these electronic devices over the years, into something more friendly, more aesthetically pleasing when laying around your home. Gone is the hard plastic surfaces, instead replaced by a fabric exterior, which make it integrate far better into you’re home. In the living room, this fabric exterior plays well with the couch, but place them on your bedside table and it works well with the fabrics from your bed.

The past couple of weeks I’ve spent time with both the 4th generation Echo dot and the big brother, the Echo which features a larger design, housing better quality speaker, but does drop the clock which I really love on the newest Echo dot.