Review: Alienware 34″ 21:9 curved gaming monitor

From the time you unbox this display, you’ll notice just how big it is. For those coming from a single display setup, it’ll be a significant upgrade to your screen real estate. It’ll also be a decent upgrade in terms of footprint on your desk, so make sure you have the space for it.

Those upgrading from dual-monitor setups will appreciate just how clean your desk can become when moving to a single 21:9 display.

The display itself curves on the 1900R standard which is a subtle curve, but it means the edges of that wide display actually envelop your view, making it feel very natural to use. The edges of the display are surrounded by a tiny, like barely there bezel and its also black which helps border the image on screen, making the colours really pop.

One of my favourite aspects of the design is the design of the stand. Not only does it look great and support the large monitor well, it includes dual cable management. The first set of cables are the display, power and USB cables that can all be routed through the stand to keep things tidy. There’s also a gap underneath the stand that is for the cables to your peripherals to run. This is great for your keyboard and mouse if you use wired versions, as well as any cables like charging your phone, GoPro or similar devices.