Review: Amazon Eero tripled my WiFi speeds

The Eero hardware is essentially small, hockey-puck sized devices that are about the size of your fist. Being a glossy white finish, these actually integrate fairly well on benchtops and if you can find somewhere central in your house, like that spare power point in your kitchen, you’ll get the best results.

Given these are going to be on show, I’m glad Amazon hasn’t tried to make a bold statement crazy colours, instead opting for a more subtle design that is unlikely to offend. Given you need to have these out in the open (not tucked away behind cabinets or on the floor, you’ll likely get some questions from friends about what the device is and does. This is easy enough to explain, but also serves Amazon well as a talking point.

The design of the out of box experience I think is equally important as the industrial design. The messaging inside the box guides you to the mobile app for setup and downloading, installing the free app is really straight forward.

The setup process suggests you disconnect your existing router. Personally I have a modem/router in one (like many) so needed it to stay on. I connected the first of the 3 devices to power via it’s USB-C power pack next to the router in the garage. I then followed the instructions in the app to connect an ethernet cable between my router and the first Eero. This provides internet to start the mesh WiFi network.

Wanting to separate the existing WiFi (from my router) from the new WiFi (from the Eero), I gave the Eero WiFi a different name. This enabled me to connect to different WiFi networks to run speed tests and compare the router’s wireless performance to eero.

After the first was set up, the app invites you to set up the next device, then the next, making the setup of the last 2 devices as simple as connecting the power and a couple of taps of the next button. During this setup the system is testing the location of your newest device, relative to the rest of the network, to ensure it can receive (and then broadcast) a solid connection.

After testing was complete, I simply renamed the Eero network with the same SSID and password as my normal wireless network and all devices in the home connected flawlessly, just a whole lot faster.

Essentially the setup was really straight forward and the success of this is really achieved through good design on the software side of things.