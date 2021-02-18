Review: Amazon Fire Stick Lite. Making your dumb TV smart, for $60.

By now, many of us have upgraded the TV in our living room to a 4K Smart TVs that are full of connected apps, delivering our favourite streaming services. The problem is, most homes don’t just have one TV, there’s likely two or three. Many of these TVs are found in rumpus or kids rooms, out in the alfresco or even in the back shed. There’s a good chance these TVs between 3 and 10 years old.

With TVs of that age, it’s likely they are HD quality and if they had any kind of app platform, it likely suffers from terrible performance. Thankfully there’s a great, affordable option to bring that old TV, up to date with Amazon’s Fire Stick Lite. While they offer 4K options, this Lite version is specifically targeted at making 1080p displays smart and connected, transforming your TV into a modern experience.