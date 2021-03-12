Review: Australia’s cheapest electric car, the MG ZS EV

Charging an electric car is one of the hottest topics, with conversations generally falling into 4 categories:

Where can I charge my car?

How long does it to take charge?

How much does it cost?

How far can you drive on a single charge?

The answer to these three questions change based on the electric vehicle you buy, but for the MG ZS EV the answers are as follows.

Charging locations

All EVs will come with a charger you can connect to 240v outlet at home. If you want a faster solution, you can consider a wall box from someone like JetCharge at home (up to 3x faster).

Community and commercial charging is increasing and you may find that a local shopping center, or even on-street parking in select locations offer a plug to charge from. This isn’t the fastest, but can be ultra-convenient, allowing you to charge up while you go shopping. Right now at least, these charging locations are often located in prime real estate, a fringe benefit of being an early EV owner.

It is important that you pay attention to how long your car needs to charge, as the charging bays really are for charging. Given the limited supply of charging options in 2021, you can’t simply park and charge all-day, when your car is topped up, you’ll need to move it so others can charge.

When you do embark on a longer drive, like a weekend road trip, or family holiday, you can leverage a growing network of fast charging locations. The best idea is to take a look at Plugshare and search for charging options along your route and at near your destination.

You will need to filter this map based on the connector your car has, increasingly EVs are using the CCS connector and thankfully MG went with that format for the ZS EV. This opens the door to using fast charging networks like Chargefox, Evie and many more. Thanks to this, you’ll easily be able to travel along the east coast of Australia.

Charging time

While charging times vary dramatically based on the charger you use, the MG features a fairly small battery at 44.5kWh, so even a 50kW charger actually works pretty quickly.

If you get home after work, connect the charger and let it run overnight, then you won’t car if it’s 6 or 7 hours to recharge. If you pull into a service station to have lunch with your family, then you absolutely care about charging time.

Something most people forget is that you very rarely use anywhere close to 100% of the battery capacity, so understanding the 0-100% charge time is irrelevant, it’s the 10-90% charge time that’s important.

To charge to 20% to 80% takes around 40 minutes with a 50kW fast charger, with all charging speeds tapering off towards the top to protect the battery. This means if you want the last 10-20%, be prepared to wait.

As I drove the car back from Wodonga to Melbourne, I stopped off at Euroa to find Chargefox performing maintenance on the 2x 350kW chargers. Thankfully there was 2x 50kW chargers in use. I plugged in, went and had lunch, jumped on the laptop, checked a few emails and social media and it was time to continue the trip.

Charging cost

The majority of EVs will charge at home, overnight, when energy costs are at their lowest. While power prices during peak times can be 30 c/kWh+, overnight that can drop below 20 c/kWh making charging at home, significantly cheaper than using fast chargers like that of Chargefox which charge $0.40 per kWh.

Charging the ZS EV at home costs just a few dollars a night, while my charging costs to go from Melbourne to Wodonga and back Melbourne (using Chargefox) cost just $17.57 for a journey that’s over 700km. In my previous car, that trip would have cost $60+, so there really are significant savings to be had.

As a general rule, recharging an electric vehicle, is around 1/3rd the cost of refueling an ICE vehicle. Over the long-term, this reduced cost of ongoing expenses (charging and servicing), helps you recoup some of the higher purchase price.

Range on a single charge

While I often stop at the same service station on a trip to Melbourne, the big difference between the ZS EV and my Model 3, is that I have to stop with the MG, while I chose to stop to charge with the Model 3. This is ultimately the difference between a car with a smaller (cheaper) short-range battery, versus a larger battery in a longer-range vehicle. Thanks to support for faster charging, the Tesla still takes around the same time (30-40 minutes) to charge a 75kWh battery to 80%.

Ultimately the range of this car makes it great for driving around the city of between regional locations in a relatively close proximity, but you do need to consider the recharge options a little more carefully than other EVs.

The sticker on the front window show a range figure of 320km which is complete rubbish. When the car was charge to 100%, the range showed 224km. What is interesting in the MG is that the range dynamically changes based on your energy use. Change the drive mode to Eco and it updates to show around 10km more. If you turn off the air conditioning, you can get another 5-10km of range. Knowing is important if you ever get low on your journey, you could sacrifice a little comfort to ensure you make it there with some kW left.