Review: Dell XPS 13″ 2-in-1 convertible laptop

This laptop is minimal in design, but don’t let that fool you, there’s plenty of features going on here. From the display, to the keyboard, the camera, and ports and importantly the battery life.

Display

This screen is a 13.4″ display WLED, touchscreen. It runs basically edge-to-edge which looks great, with great colour, amazing brightness levels and while this review unit didn’t have the 4K resolution, it still looks fantastic. It may be covered in Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5, which should provide some confidence to you in its robustness, but that definitely doesn’t mean you should drop this.

Battery life

Battery life is really important and while you don’t get a choice of battery (comes with a 4-Cell, 51 WHr, Integrated battery), this review unit came with the standard 1080p display in a 16:10 aspect ratio. Despite running all my regular workflows, I managed to get through a decent day without a problem. If you plan on being plugged in and want to spec this out, there is a 4K screen available.

The long battery life quoted by Dell is definitely achieved by having Windows 10 run in Battery saver mode which reduces screen brightness. You can of course manually override this, but it is still possible to kill the battery in under 4 hours if you smash it.

Keyboard

I’ve already talked a lot about how much I like this keyboard and at night, the backlit keyboard offers maximum usability. The full-sized keyboard features MagLev key with 1.3mm of travel. While you won’t have the cm+ travel of a mechanical keyboard, the firmness and feedback you get when you complete the keystroke reminded me a lot of one.

I’m a touch typist and not looking really speeds up workflows. While I don’t use them often I an used to having larger arrow keys, so they took some time to get used to the exact location of.

Trackpad

Dell have included a generous precision touchpad, with a seamless glass integrated button. Personally I’ve been using tap to click and tap with 2 fingers as the right click menu for years, so don’t actually click with the trackpad. It’s really responsive and one of the nicest I’ve used, with your index finger, easily gliding over the surface, making precision mouse movements easy.

Ports

Part of the simplistic design of the XPS 13 that I love is the refined set of ports, making for a pretty uninterrupted side to the body, compared most devices. There’s 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports (USB-C), one on each side, that offer with Power Delivery and display out. I love the symetry of this and depending on your dock location on your desk, can suit either configuration.

There’s also a microSD-card reader and I’m one port I think could have been left out, and old school 3.5mm audio jack. Naturally most people are using either USB or Bluetooth headsets now.