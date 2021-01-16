Review: Dell XPS 13 laptop – killer design, great performance, the almost perfect laptop

This machine is packed with great hardware, which means the experience of using it, is seriously brilliant. Let’s start with that display, our review unit came with a ridiculous 3840×2400 resolution at 60Hz, which just looks stunning. Having a display with this many pixels, means you run in 250% display scaling in Windows.

The entry level model comes with a 1920×1200 res, which is higher than most and I’m sure is still a very good experience.

In terms of performance, the big headline here is the inclusion of Intel’s 11th generator Core processor. The 1165G7 runs Quad core runs at 2.8GHz and is plenty fast enough for almost every task you can throw at it. Sure it’s not going to rival the latest desktop class chips, but the percentage of people after that level of performance has to be somewhere in the 5% range. Most of consumers want a powerful, yet portable solution in 2021.

Our device came with 16GB of RAM running at 4267MHz LPDDR4x. At checkout, you can even opt up for double that for 32GB which in a laptop is a really impressive quantity, rarely seen. Naturally this comes at a premium, adding A$600 to the price. The base level configuration includes 8GB which for some users would be fine, but 16GB is really the sweet spot.

When it comes to storing the content you create, you’ll have as much as 1TB of storage to play with, from an ultra-fast M.2 NVMe solid state drive. I regularly got 800+ write speeds, which means close to 10GB of drone footage too just over 10 seconds to transfer and that’s amazing. Of course having super fast storage allows all applications to read files from disk at a super fast rate, helping the overall experience feel amazingly snappy.

When it comes to ports, the Dell XPS 13 features 2 USB-C port, one on each side of the body, which is actually great when you consider different desk configurations may have the charger or dock on either side. This has been a source of frustration in other laptops when they pair the USB-C ports on one side, it forces your hand and I like having options. There’s also a microSD card reader built right in, as someone who uses these cards in drones, GoPros and phones, this is a real attribute. Finally there’s a 3.5mm audio jack in the right side of the body, which I don’t think is necessary, but its there to support legacy headsets which will please some users.

Naturally those USB-C ports can be used to connect the laptop to a USB-C dock and out to your peripherals including multiple external displays. This shows the power of the Intel Iris graphics, now even powerful to drive super ultrawide displays like my Samsung 49″ and likely another couple on top of that.

Synthetic benchmarks aren’t always a great reflection of what you can expect in the real world, but some live and die by them, so here it is. Running PCMark10, the total score was a very healthy 2,984. In the Essential category, it scored 6,760, and got 4,524 for Productivity, while the Digital Content Creation score of 2,360 brought down the overall average, generally due to the lack of dedicated GPU. Despite that, I could comfortable edit 4K video in Adobe Premiere from my DJI Mini 2 drone.