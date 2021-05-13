Review: DJI Air 2S takes a great drone and makes it even smarter

One of the big new innovations on the software side of thing is a new feature called MasterShots. This leverages a bank of templates created by cinematographers that really know what shot types look good.

With MasterShots, you select an object (i.e. you riding a bike) and it’ll string together between 10 to 15 sequences while recording the action. The video you get out of this feature really could be confused for work done by highly paid professionals with years of movie experience. If you want some drone content assembled to a shareable clip for social media, then it’s hard to go past MasterShots.

If you have any kind of video editing skills, you could certainly produce the same thing, but it would take you much, much longer to create. This is such a fun, efficient way to create a highlight reel from your recording that it’s now one of my favourite features from DJI. I’ll definitely be looking for this on all future drones.

Whenever you are flying the Air 2S, there’s the ability to simply draw a bounding box on the screen to select an object. Having this always available is great, but it may not be immediately obvious to people, compared to selecting different video modes from the menus.

Once you have a car, bike or person selected, you’ll have the choice of 3 different flight types. The first is Active Track which lets individuals who don’t happen to have a friend around, use the drone to capture their activity. The drone will follow you either from behind (Trace) or from the side (Parallel) and avoid obstacles like trees and fences. While it takes a little time to trust the system, in my testing, it works great.

What is impressive is the drone’s ability to re-find a subject, if it or they disappear completely from the camera’s view, without the pilot having to do anything. This is really quite impressive and something not possible just a couple of years ago.

The next mode is Spotlight, which also locks the camera on to a target, but also allows the controller to still move the drone around the subject. This means you can control the positioning of the drone relative to the subject and adjust it as you need. As an example, you may wish to start with a higher flying position while following, then move out to the side and fly lower to the ground to emphasize speed.

The final option here is Point of Interest (POI). This enables a fairly simple fly-around of a selected object. It’s certainly useful to have, but I definitely found more utility in Active Track.

When pilots launch their drones into the air, their focus is really on capturing the right shots and not crashing into obstacles. We also need to be on the lookout for aircraft and as per the CASA regulations, immediately land the drone if any other aircraft are in the sky. Thankfully there’s a new technology called ADS-B or Air Sense, which is a digital system onboard newer DJI drones like the Air 2S, that scans online sources for the location of surrounding aircraft and will immediately land if they detect something. This is a fantastic technology that you get in these higher-end consumer drones that just aren’t available in cheaper alternatives.