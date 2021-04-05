Review: DJI FPV a racing drone that’s fast, capable and so much fun

When it comes to measuring the performance of the DJI FPV, there’s a couple of metrics that are important. One is the performance of the drone itself, which really comes down to which flight mode you’re in, but also important is the image quality you get from the drone.

The FPV offers 3 different flight modes which enables a wide cross-section of users to enjoy it, from beginners to advanced.

Normal Mode

Flying in normal mode is for beginners and in this mode, the downward and forward facing sensors are active, enabling the drone to self-protect, avoiding obstacles like trees and fences etc. When flying in normal mode, you can have plenty of fun, but the speed is reduced and if even advanced pilots may like to use Normal when capturing video as the props are far less prevalent in the frame.

Sport Mode

After you’ve got the hang of operating the drone and feel like you can handle faster speeds, you can try Sport mode. This turns off some of the collision detection, making you more responsible for not crashing. What it offers though, is a taste of the real capabilities of this drone. The speed at which you can make turns in Sport is fantastic, feeling snappy and nimble.

Personally I’d like some more resistance on the thumbsticks when in this mode, to allow for more precision, but there is no substitute for putting in the hours to get good at flying in Sport.

Manual Mode

Let’s assume you want even more of a challenge, then that’s where Manual mode comes in. This is something you have to enable in the menus, which ensures you don’t enter it by mistake. In this mode you are far more likely to crash, but a really advanced pilot can then unlock the maximum potential of up to 140km/hr.

To enter manual mode, you need to enable it in the goggles first, before using the mode selector to change to M. To do this, you need to select the Remote menu and select Manual. You can then chose if you want to enable or disable attitude control. Only once you’re done this, can you unlock the real potential of the drone, but remember, with great power, comes great responsibility.

In this mode, you can perform some amazing manoeuvres, including full flips and barrel rolls. These are lots of fun, just make sure you have lots of clearance when you attempt these and you’ll want to keep a good eye on the horizon as you are completely responsible for countering the drone’s movements.

If you buy the DJI FPV because you’re looking at becoming a professional drone racer, this is the mode you’ll need to master. Once you get to this level, you may consider opening the rear of the controller and adjusting a couple of screws to configure the thumbsticks.

Typically the thumbsticks on the controller snap back to center when you release pressure on them, but in manual mode, you may be chasing the ability to set an input and have it remain until you tell it otherwise. This is a very different way of flying, but opens the door to having forward momentum set at a constant, while you focus on altitude and banking. This is a really nice inclusion and I’m glad DJI spent the time to include it.

Image quality

The camera mounted on the front of the FPV drone features a 150° super-wide camera that can capture 4K visuals. If you’re familiar with the 3-axis gimbal on other DJI drones, there’s an important difference here with the FPV. This drone features a single vertical axis for the camera and uses digital magic to stabilise the horizon where possible.

This works amazingly well, however, you’ll notice something when you watch the footage back, you’ll see the footage angle sideways (think 45 degrees) as the drone moves sideways. I actually really love this look, as it helps provide an appreciation for the speed of a banked turn, but not all videographers will love this. Being close to objects also helps show off the speed to the audience, in a way that flying at heights just can’t. This obviously comes with danger, but if you can achieve it, the visuals are stunning.

The DJI FPV can record video in 4K/60fps video which offers really amazing visuals of the world you fly it in. I found the video often featured the edges of the rotors in the shot, particularly at speed, but given the quality on offer, it’s possible to crop that out and still have the visuals look fantastic.

Range

When I fly, I don’t try and push the distance limits, but it will be important to some pilots. DJI use their OcuSync 3.0 Transmission System which offers really clear real-time video transmission, even at distances of up to 10 km.

This system has some band-switching magic which automatically transfers between 2.4 and 5.8GHz frequencies to send back video an incredible bitrate of up to 50 Mbps, High-gain antennas on the aircraft include three transmitters and four receivers to enhance signal, resulting in a stable, reliable video feed.

Auto-landing for nearby aircraft

The DJI FPV gives users an additional layer of safety with built-in Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B). This system receives flight location information of manned aircraft in your area and will send warnings on the Goggles V2, providing enough time to avoid any manned aircraft nearby.

Battery life

The last drone I reviewed was the DJI Mini 2, and I think I was spoiled by that experience with close to 30 minutes of flight time. The DJI FPV offers around 20 mintues of flight time, but you will get warnings well ahead of that, so most flights were between 15 and 20 minutes. Additional energy is used when flying at high speed, in windy conditions and if you’re recording video the whole flight.

I feel 15 to 20 minutes is adequate time to capture some amazing visuals and have lots of fun if you’re just playing around. If you end up racing it, 20 minutes will definitely suffice, as drone races typically last just a few minutes. This short duration was born out of the fact that most smaller FPV drones have traditionally been lightweight and have small batteries. Looked at in that light, the FPV will appear amazing with more than double the average battery life of an FPV drone.

While the best plan would be to have multiple batteries charged up ahead of a video shoot, or competition, the cost is fairly prohibitive, with additional batteries for the FPV coming in at a serious cost of hundreds of dollars.