The Mini 2 is a foldable drone. That means when you go to use it, you fold out the 2 front legs (containing the props), then rotate out the 2 rear legs. Even when in the fully extended configuration, this thing is small, not much bigger than my palm.

The reason a foldable drone is so important is that the smaller a drone is, the more likely you are to carry it with you. The more often you have a drone with you, the more able you are to capture the world around you from new and interesting perspectives.

What’s also worth noting is just how robust the folding legs of the drone are. I get the feeling I could fold these out and back in every day of the year for years on end and not have a problem.

What is interesting to note, is the way the props attach to the legs. There are 2 small Phillips-head screws that secure the blades. This differs from some of DJIs larger drones like the Phantom 4, in that they allow you to push down, twist and the prop releases. This makes repairs in the field faster and easier, should you collide with something, but pack a small screw driver in your bag and you’ll be fine.

At this point, it is worth noting that the controller is about the same size as the drone itself, but the shoulder bag included in the bundle is compact and could easily be thrown in a backpack, or travel with you in the car.

The standard weight of the aircraft (including battery, propellers, and a microSD card) is 242 grams. This means for those adventurous types who like walking, riding or hiking, are able to pack this drone, and would barely notice the extra weight.

Finally, in regards to design, DJI is continuing their fairly understated matte grey finish as the only option. Personally, I would like to see some colour options, at least an all-black variant.