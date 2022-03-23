Review: Elgato Stream Deck MK.2, Stream Deck Pedal and Key Light Mini

The design of the Stream Deck MK.2 is basically a rectangle, but thanks to a smartly shaped triangular base, then becomes a control surface that’s easy to reach at any time. The 15 customizable LCD keys are actually smooth to the touch and delightfully rewarding when pressed over and over, similar to typing on a mechanical keyboard, without the sound.

On the back of the Stream Deck, there’s a USB connection and with the included cable connected to your PC, the dock can connect to your computer and the Elgato Stream Deck Software.

Compared to the TVs we have today, this does have massive bezels and I’m not entirely sure it needs them, but overall it is a pretty efficient design. When it comes to size, the device is 118 x 84 x 25 mm (without stand).

The weight is unlikely to concern many people given it’ll predominantly sit on your desk for 99% of its life. Perhaps you’ll get so addicted to it, you’ll travel with it and if that’s you, then you’ll be glad to know it weighs just 145 g without stand or 270g with the stand, something you’d barely notice in your backpack.

If the black (or new white) finishes aren’t interesting enough, you can customise the face of the Stream Deck with faceplates. These may be available at the time of purchase or can be purchased afterwards.

If you’re a creative type with a 3D printer, you could definitely print your own faceplate and given the keys are raised from the face, you could potentially get the depth right and turn it into a slick, flush surface with your own branding (hopefully subtle).

The Stream Deck Pedal is a very basic device on the surface, but certainly not basic in its usefulness. The pedal connects to your computer via USB and allows another 3 functions to be actioned by using your feet.

Having the ability to fire off actions while keeping your hands on the keyboard, allows you to continue your game, while also running functions hands-free. The design is actually really smart, with the center pedal being lower, it’s easy to hit each of the 3 buttons in the pedal without grabbing the one next to it by mistake.

The pedal is made of hard plastic and feels really robust like I could play the drums on it for years without issue.

The Key Light Mini is a portable LED light panel that features a normal tripod mount at the bottom, can be recharged by a USB cable and connects to your setup via WiFi. The light is a great size, despite the Mini name suggesting it’s small, its really not, just smaller than their largest option.

The light’s design allows for large amounts of light to illuminate your face while on stream with your Twitch friends, or even conference calls with colleagues. One of my favourite setups was to map the on/off switch of the Key Light Mini to the Elgao Foot pedal.

These really work well together and adjusting the temperature of the light from a warm yellow, to cool white is also possible through a button the Stream Deck MK.2 or mapped to the pedal.