Review: Gogogate 2 Ultimate Garage Kit

Installing the GogoGate 2 in theory is a very simple process, they'll tell you it'll take just 20 minutes. Just piggy back on the existing commands being sent from your controller to the garage door opener. Here's the problem.. there are so many different setups in garages across Australia and across the world that everyone's experience with installation will be slightly different.

The first task is check your garage remote, the one you have usually mounted to the wall of your garage and check if it has any inputs, mine didn't, just a small circuit board connected to a battery, no terminals to wire into.

At this stage you need to go look at the manual for your garage door opener and decide from the manual if you're willing to embark on opening it up, or if that's a job you need help with. Personally I wasn't going to let the challenge beat me, so I persisted. Having exactly zero experience, I looked at it like any other piece of technology, it's really just an advanced lego model.

My garage door opener is a Centurion Avanti, not immediately obvious as it had different branding on from the installers. After determining this, you have a real leg up for the next challenge. Time to climb the ladder, disconnect the power lead and unscrew the supports from the top to allow it to drop into my hands and away from the cog that connects the opening belt to the powerful electric motor inside.

At this point you realise you've just trapped your vehicles inside the garage (save for the manual release), so best to get any cars you need out of the garage first.

Components Connectors Attempt 1, Fail 1 Commence deconstruction Brain surgery Lovely green connector Wiring diagram Time to test Testing underway That’ll work Wireless sensor Sensor Mounted Install complete: Success!

The Gogogate 2 website has a compatibility checker that you should definitely use before buying this and assuming it'll work. This tells you how to connect the cables to the terminals (remember mine are inside the garage door opener, not the remote). Saving the wiring image to your phone or laptop is also a great idea.

A few different screw drivers later I had the garage door opener dismantled and when I spotted the green panel that contained the control terminals I was after, a smile of success ran across my face. I was on the path to winning this battle with technology.

The 3 pairs of forked clips were no use to me as I needed exposed wires to screw into the terminals. Time to break out the wire strippers. After a couple of failed attempts where I cut through the cable, I managed to expose enough wire on one of the pairs (the other 2 were surplus given I have 1 garage door, not 3. I connected the white wire to the terminal marked NO and the red wire to the terminal marked COM, which thanks to Twitter I know doesn't mean communication. I took the now completed green wiring plug and clipped one end into the garage door opener and the other into the Gogogate 2, remembering to route it through the case of the opener so it could sit on top.

Time to test if I destroyed my garage door opener, at just over a year in our new home, I really hoped not. Thankfully after connecting the garage door opener and the Gogogate 2, the lights flashed and after it booted, I was able to connect to it from my phone and start the software setup. Success!

I was able to swipe up in the app and the motor began turning the cog which would drive the garage door to open and close. Time to put things back together and try for real. Reversing all the steps I'd been through in the dismantling process, I put my garage back together. Things looked great and I turned everything back on with a new double-adapter above the garage door opener (didn't plan for 2 outlets when I built, should have).

You also have to attach the wireless sensor that is easy to install, just use the double-sided tape to stick it to the garage door when closed. There's a nice upwards label so you can't really screw this up. This sensor talks with the main device to determine the open/closed status. Basically if it's vertical, the door is closed, if it's horizontal, it's open.

When trying the garage door, it made some pretty horrendous noises and my heart sank. I thought this dream to achieve a technology utopia has just broken my door and started to count the dollars in my head. Thinking over what I'd just done, I was confident I hadn't screwed up, so stepped back to see the code on the back of the garage door opener. Again it was time to RTFM.

The code indicated the garage door had entered learning mode, so basically it had forgotten it's open and closed limits. This was clearly set by garage door installers when we built our house, but having no training in this area I was a little lost. The manual said it needed to go through this open close sequence 3 times to re-learn. Quite a few attempts after that and plenty of really bad noises later, I worked my way through the menu to exit training mode and return it to normal operation. I remember the feeling of absolute relief when I was able to use my standard garage door opener to open and close the door again. Back to where we were an hour ago, but did the Gogogate work?

The answer is yes. Firing up the app on my phone, a simple swipe up issued the correct open command and the garage door opened as expected. A swipe down and the door closed.. awesome, mission complete.

Very quickly I started to hate the beeps that were automatically sounded any time the device issued an open or close command. I understood this was likely a safety requirement, but really hoped you could put it in adult mode and turn them off. Thankfully after a quick tweet to @Gogogate they replied (very quickly) with the steps to do so. My sleeping baby now appreciates these are disabled.

So on reflection what was achieved here wasn't difficult, but for a first timer, there really is a big learning curve for everything garage door and I admit, I was a complete newby. I guess if you're someone who likes a challenge (I am) then the feeling of accomplishment is well worth the hour or so investment to get this working.