Review: GoPro HERO9, 5K, dual-screens, 30% more battery life. It’s time to upgrade.

GoPro has made significant changes to the design and made some controversial, difficult decisions in creating the HERO 9.

Front LCD (1.4″)

Firstly we’ll start with that new front-facing screen. While GoPro’s have always had displays on the front, this is now a full-on colour LCD display (not touchscreen) that can show you a direct feed of what your camera is seeing. This makes framing your shot, unbelievably easy.

I’ve often record videos in the car, but even if you’re trying to vlog with the camera, or take selfies with friends, this front display makes it incredibly easy to check what you expect, is actually in the frame. I’m not sure how much of the purchase price you can allocate to this alone, but I’d suggest a significant portion, it really is a great inclusion and one I miss when using my Hero 8 (maybe I need 2x HERO 9s).

Rear LCD (2.27”)

The touchscreen display on the back of the GoPro also got some love, growing 16% in size from the previous model. This makes content much easier to see. Some may still prefer to get an external display or use remote view through the phone, but I certainly appreciated the larger rear display. This serves as yet another justification for increasing the chassis size of the HERO 9.

Increased size

Changing the physical dimensions of a GoPro is a massive decision, one I’m sure was controversial inside the company. By increasing the body size, you immediately render many accessories incompatible and also eliminate some potential use cases. One example is on top of a lego train and fitting through a tunnel, or mounted in a car, squeezed between the roll cage and the windscreen. While these shots may still be possible with some adjustments, it will alienate some owners.

GoPro says this increased size strikes a nice balance between accommodating the larger battery, higher quality internals while impacting a small percentage of use cases. On balance, I definitely agree, the growth in size is justified.

Larger battery

That larger battery comes in the form of a 1720mAh battery (up from 1,220mAh), this delivers up to 30% longer run times compared to the Hero 8. On first read, 30% may not sound like a lot, but it’s actually a significant boost that now enables you to easily film for 1 hour without issue.

With a second display, naturally, the GoPro would consume more battery, however, the growth in the battery capacity works to counter that. One of the big choices you’ll have is the decision to enable that front screen to be always enabled, or let it sleep. If you turn it off or let it sleep after a few seconds, then you can save battery and shoot for longer durations.

It’s also important to consider the larger battery for more casual uses. If you’re someone who grabs the GoPro to film a few minutes here or there, there’s now a much higher chance there’s still plenty of battery remaining, rather than needing to charge between every single use.

GoPro says that when you’re recording in 1080p 60fps, you’ll get around 1hr 41 mins on the HERO 9, compared to 1hr 15mins on the Hero 8.

Larger buttons

For anyone who used the Hero 8, you’ll be pretty familiar with the buttons being difficult to press. The Power/Mode button on the side of the body was virtually flush with the side, making it difficult to detect when not looking precisely at the button.

Thankfully GoPro heard this feedback loud and clear and has addressed it with the HERO 9. Even without looking, you can easily feel the power/mode button on the side of the camera and like the top shutter button, it’s also just straight-up larger, a side benefit enabled by the larger body.

Interchangeable lenses

GoPro has gone back in time, and once again allowed users to switch out lenses. This time, changing a lens has a camera function that you enable, so the camera software can understand a new lens is in place. The only lens we have officially confirmed is the Max Lens Mod, which offers a wider field of view, but this looks to be just the start of a new platform.