Review: Hisense 65Q8 4K TV

When it comes to features the Hisense Q8 has lots to offer. To start, its a QLED panel with full-array local dimming, this means the colours and the black levels are fantastic, particularly noticeable at night, when the ambient light is low, you see black, not greys that distract you from the experience.

During the day you may find the TV competing with the light in a sunlit room and that’s where the bright 1000-nit peak brightness really shows it’s strength in offering an image you can easily see in any conditions and during my time with it, I never found that I had to pump the brightness anywhere close to max.

Next, there’s the Smooth Motion Rate of 200Hz, which is great on two fronts. Not only does this make fast moving sports smooth as silk, but it also offers the same experience during gaming, something I put to the test with the new Xbox Series X. While the TV doesn’t support the latest HDMI 2.1 that’d deliver 120Hz gaming, it does offer a fantastic gaming experience.

In 2020, we all wish that more of our content was available in 4K, but unfortunately many content sources, particularly free-to-air TV and even much of YouTube, is still delivered in 1080p, or even less. This is where the quality of your TVs upscaler makes the world of difference. Hisense use a 4K AI Upscaler and that means that it analyses the content and compares it against similar content and the works its magic to optimise the image, frame-by-frame to deliver the best possible quality and remove those harsh jagged edges.

As someone who’s watched a lot of 4K content now, it is still obvious to me when the source material is of lower quality, but Hisense’s upscaling tech is some of the best I’ve seen from a TV at this price point.

Next is the software. Hisense run VIDAA 4 OS on this TV which is faster and more capable than previous generations. The UI is fast and fluid (Hisense says around 50% faster than V3), easy to get around and launching apps is quick, which makes the experience of jumping between apps, quite a good one. Personally I switch between Netflix, YouTube and Foxtel Now fairly rapidly with an occasional duck out to OTA broadcast for half an hour here or there.

Something I was really impressed with, is the ability to turn on the TV by pressing one of the smart app buttons on the remote. With the TV in standby Mode, you simply press the dedicated Netflix or YouTube buttons on the remote and in just a couple of seconds, the TV has powered on and the app is usable. Love that. Taking a two-step process and making it a simple one-button function is just a really slick user experience.