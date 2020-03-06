Review: HP Spectre X360 13″ with 10th gen Core i7 gets a ridiculous 22hrs of battery

HP have absolutely smashed it out of the park with this design. The Spectre X360 is an absolutely gorgeous device, one of my favourite laptops I’ve ever used. The combination of it’s thin and light asthetics, combine with the black and copper finish just works so well together.

Something I’ve never thought to cover in a review before is the font used for the keyboard. Thin, light and large, the font used on keys looks incredibly modern, to the point where I look at regular keyboards now and they all look unnecessarily bold.

For a device that folds back on itself (the 360 part of the X360), the hinges look and feel incredibly strong. Manufacturers all have different approaches to hinge design and I feel like I could open, close, and flip this device a million times and it’d still be fine. Given the X360 lineup of convertibles from HP don’t come with a real premium, over traditional laptops, you’d be crazy not to go for the X360.

The regular lineup of X360 Elitebooks are really nice machines, but you could easily make those across the board room table envious when you walk in with the Spectre, it’s just stunning.

So thin is the design of the laptop, that the full-sized USB-A port on the left of the body actually has to fold out to accept a USB device (USB key, bluetooth dongle, mouse etc).