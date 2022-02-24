Review: Huawei MateBook 14 Laptop

Selecting a new laptop is not an easy task, with so many choices on the market. The best thing you can do to narrow the field of candidates, is to refine your requirements.

Take some time to consider your favourite screen size, how much battery life you would need between charges, how mobile you’ll be which determines the weight you’re willing to carry around.

There’s also considerations to be made around how the device will integrate into your life. This includes not only the number and type of ports, but also the orientation of them, if you’re going to dock the laptop and integrate with an existing setup.

While you may never find the perfect laptop, what you can aim to do, is tick off a majority of your requirements in a single device and you’ll know you’re on a winner.

For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been living with the 2021 Huawei MateBook 14″ which features an Intel 11th Gen processor, 14″display in a 3:2 aspect ratio along with a large trackpad, great keyboard and many other ticks in my columns.

I suspect I’m not alone in enjoying the combination of features, design, and performance assembled by Huawei engineers on this device and now it’s time for a full review.