Review: Huawei P40 Pro, All the specs and no Google to use it

Every year, or every 6 months, we get a new flagship device and the expectation is clearly that it’ll be faster than the last gen. That’s true here with the P40 Pro, it really flies with app launches ultra fast and the camera is one of the fastest experiences I’ve had on a phone.

Powered by the new HUAWEI Kirin 990 5G processor, combined with a Octa-core CPU (2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.86 GHz + 2 x Cortex-A76 Based 2.36 GHz + 4 x Cortex-A55 1.95 GHz) and 16-Core Mali-G76 GPU.

At the heart of any modern phone is AI and that typically leverages a dedicated chip. Huawei uses a Neural Processing Unit (Dual Big Core + Tiny Core NPUs) which help analyse the scene your capturing and adjust the image automatically to opimise for what’s in front of the lenses.

Cameras

Normally I’d talk about the rear camera first, because it’s typically the star of the show. With the P40 Pro, it features a ridiculous 32 MP Selfie Camera with a f/2.2 aperture and can take the best selfies I’ve seen from a phone. Honestly comparing the photos to what I get out of a Samsung Galaxy S10+ front facing camera is an absolute joke. The image just has so much extra quality, it looks like it was taken with the rear camera, but with the obviously huge benefit of being able to see on-screen what you’re framing and focus is like.

The phone received the highest selfie camera DXOMark score.

Now for that rear camera. Naturally in 2020, it’s a multi-camera array with a 50 MP Ultra vision camera made up of a Wide Angle, f/1.9 aperture with OIS, a 40 MP Cine Camera for Ultra-Wide photos with a f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP SuperSensing Telephoto Camera with a f/3.4 aperture and OIS. The headline story on this phone was a big 100x zoom, but that’s a party trick and the quality of photos you’re getting from that are basically unusable. What does work great is zoom at 10-20x which takes you to a place where you can capture things up close, which maintaining awesome image quality.

Those looking for great video from their smartphone would be very happy with the 4K60 video the P40 Pro captures, it really is stunning. It does get impacted by which lens you’re using, so be conscious of that, there’s a lot more to video than just how wide the field of view is.

The phone is also capable of capturing content underwater, something I’d much prefer to use my GoPro for, but if you trust it, you could capture some unique content, just don’t take it swimming, it’s not that kind of waterproof.

Finally on cameras, the Night mode is great, but it’s the industry leaving super-slowmo that is pretty impressive. Some things in nature and plenty man-made happen at an amazing speed, too fast for the human eye to really appreciate. Capturing them in slow-mo can provide a completely different perspective on the world and Huawei’s 7,680fps super slow is amazing. Capturing that many frames means it takes a long time to play anything back, so I did find I wanted to speed up video before publishing. Of course you can capture with a lower fps in slow-mo, but that doesn’t create the same effect. As always, it’s important lighting levels are high when using slow motion as the speed of frame capture means no much light gets collected in each frame, so slow-mo at night may result in a grainy outcome.

Network

When it comes to Network, the Huawei P40 Pro features 5G compatibility. As with many Huawei and more broadly, Chinese phones, it supports dual-sim which allows you to separate your work and personal lives. This phone lets you use the dual slots with a 5G and 4G sim, but it looks like we’ll have to wait till next year before we see a true 5G dual-sim phone. 5G is still really new in Australia, however it is really rolling out fast. What would be ideal, particularly for those chasing the fastest possible mobile connection across the broadest number of locations in the country, would ideally place a Telstra and Optus 5G SIM.

I had the chance to test the 5G speeds around Albury Wodonga and can confirm they’re basically on par with speeds achieved in my HTC Hub 5G speed tests. In the real world (not standing on the tower) and at different times of the day), I got anywhere between 300 and 750Mbps, all much faster than 4G. Only time will tell how those speeds hold as more people buy 5G capable devices and pay up for 5G plans to take advantage of it.

Charging

I really don’t think much about charging these days. It’s something I think most of us have sorted by now, after being on the phone train for a while. With a charger on your bedside and a charger in your car, it’s very unlikely you’re not making it through the day and if you do struggle with that, a USB cable at your desk is all it takes to solve the problem.

That said if you do rely on the charger included with the phone, then you’ll be happy with the SuperCharge that uses 40W to rapidly charge your device in minutes, not hours. Maybe more impressive is the support for Huawei’s Wireless SuperCharge running on 27W (56% in 30 minutes), far beyond the 5-10W we’re used to from other solutions. This means you can leverage the convenience of a wireless charger, but still enjoy rapid charging.

When using the phone, this was perhaps the hardest phone to rate. While I have confidence the 4,200mAh battery and Huawei’s EMUI 10.1 OS (Based on Android 10), I didn’t have anywhere close to my normal set of apps, so was unable to get a good read on what real-world expectations would be. Huawei says you’ll get about 4hrs of Gameplay with the screen running at that slick 90Hz refresh rate, alternatively you can drop it to 60Hz to increase that play time.