Review: HyperX Alloy Elite 2 keyboard

It’s hard to start anywhere other than the RBG. The lower half of every key is semi-transparent, which allows the RGB lighting effects to flow not just from under the keys, but through the keys and that’s a really nice effect.

Dedicated lighting buttons on the top-left of the keyboard allows you to control the brightness or even to turn off the RBG, perhaps useful if you’re watching a movie and don’t want the distraction. There’s also a function key to cycle through different effects. Out of the box, the keyboard comes with a sweeping rainbow effect that slides horizontally across the keyboard, and another to cycle through single colours at a time. These can of course be expanded through software.

The black surface of the keyboard is a bit of dust magnet, but the upside is that it’ll contrast any lighter colour desk nicely. Probably my biggest surprise was just how high the keys sit above the deck. Naturally, mechanical keyboards need to accommodate further travel, but visually the key seems to sit higher and I was a little concerned that I’d have to alter my typing. Thankfully after a few minutes of use, you quickly become comfortable with the height and travel. You certainly come at the keys from a different angle than a low-profile keyboard, but it was really easy to adapt to.

Many gamers will play late into the night and that means the backlighting not only looks cool but is actually really functional. Even as someone who can type without looking at the keys, there are definitely times where backlighting is helpful, like reaching for a function key. helping you quickly achieve your goal without a trial and error.