Review: Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds

Almost instantly, I was flawed by the improvement in audio performance on offer with the 75t. There’s simply far more bass than you’d think possible with an in-ear earbud.

This audio quality and performance is achieved from earbuds that are really light which is surprising given everything inside them. The Jabra 75t earbuds feature 4-microphone technology to not only provide input for phone calls, but the also to listen to the ambient environment around you, then remove that noise from what you hear through active noise cancelling.

What’s really fun about the 75t is that you can tap the left earbud to listen to the outside world, opening a microphone and feeding that into your sound mix, without stopping audio playback. This is fantastic if you have colleagues, or family approach you and attempt to initiate a conversation. This allows you to keep the earbuds in place, interact with the person for a couple of minutes, then tap the button again and go back to isolating yourself from the disractions of the world.

The Jabra 75t offers up to 7.5 hrs of battery life. If you use these to go for a walk, say an hour a day, these can last all week. When they do run flat, you simply place them in the USB-C charging case with 28hrs of charging. This means you could easily charge up the case, then head off on a weekend trip, or even a week away (when we can travel a little more), and not be concerned you’ll run out of battery.

Given the now common USB-C connection, you’ll likely be able to borrow your phone charger, or laptop charger to charge them if you ever did run out of juice.

If the out of box sound doesn’t suit you, Jabra offer personalisation to the sound, through the Jabra Sound+ App. This reflects Jabra’s understanding that personal preferences vary and the implementation is nice and easy to use.