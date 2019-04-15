Review: 2019 Jaguar IPACE SE

When it comes to the technology on offer with the I-PACE, the list is extensive, with the combination of technologies achieving a great driving outcome.

To begin, our review model had many of the checkboxes ticked in the configurator, so it’s on the smarter builds of the SE variant. To begin, when you first sit in the car, you’ll have the ability to adjust your seating position and store it in one of 3 hardware buttons for different driver memories. While many other vehicles have just 2, a 3rd offers the ability for one of your growing children to also set their preference when behind the wheel. The seat is comfortable, but it does lack lumbar support and the headrest is manually controlled.

As you start to drive, you’ll enjoy dual-climate controls, powered by hardware dials in the center console that actually have LCD displays on top. These aren’t touchscreens, instead, you rotate to adjust settings and select the setting by either pulling up or pressing down on the dial. This is a fairly unique control interface and while it works well, it does make me wonder why hardware buttons are still required when you have 2 touchscreens closeby that could easily facilitate these controls.

As you cruise around in different weather conditions, you’ll notice the automatic windscreen wipers are present, but if you activate the spray to wash the windscreen, you’ll notice something interesting. There are no jets attached to the bonnet, pointed at the windscreen, instead, the wiper arms themselves have the liquid lines in them, and release the fluid onto the windscreen right in front of the wiper. This actually reduces the amount lost and therefore the amount required for each use, smart.

When it comes to night driving, the LED Matrix headlights keep your high beams on, allowing you to see more of the environment around you, while blanking out just the specific parts of the environment ahead where oncoming vehicles are. This is the kind of technology you find in Mercedes Benz and Audi, it’s incredible technology and I never once got flashed by other road users. I also live in a regional city and there’s often wildlife on the side of the road, so this matrix LED system in the I-PACE is a serious safety technology.

For the driver, there’s a heads-up display which can be enabled or disabled based on your preference. This aims to provide you with much of the immediate driving information to keep your eyes on the road. The exact set of data is configurable in the menus, but your current speed, the current detected speed zone, the cruise control setpoint are all included in the coloured HUD. You can even have your navigation directions on the windscreen, although you do have to use the built-in nav for this to work. I’ve driven a few cars now have HUDs and this is easily the best quality display I’ve seen. It also had one of the best off-axis viewing angles.

As you reverse out of your garage in the morning, you’ll find the center screen changes automatically to the reversing camera. This works in collaboration with the vehicle sensors the ensure you get visual and audible feedback about objects (and people) in your path. One particularly nice touch I liked was when driving into your garage, the volume of your music gets turned down to ensure you hear the parking sensor beeps.

Speaking of parking, the I-Pace has the ability to parallel and reverse park. I’d like to say automatically, but in reality, it’s a fairly rudimentary implementation. Despite the cars electric drivetrain, the driver is still required to move between Drive and Reverse modes, while the steering does get done for you. It certainly helps if you’re not great at parking, but it’s not what I’d describe as automatic parking.

As you move about parking at shopping centres, you may like to access the 360 camera. This system uses no less than 4 digital cameras placed around the vehicle which are combined to display an overhead view of the I-PACE on the touchscreen. This also enables the display of several different views at the same time, helping you to maneuver parking easily.

As you drive away from the parking spot between two cars, your vision of oncoming traffic is often obscured. Thanks to the sensors in the front and rear of the vehicle, it has a great ability to look left and right for you, alerting you of potential problems.

When you’re driving and enable cruise control, it’ll conveniently active the adaptive cruise control and with a press of the lane guidance button on the steering wheel, the car will keep itself in the lane. This works fairly well, although it definitely disabled itself more often than I expected, although a lot of those disables were around town (the road was still double carriageway and 80km). With these features enabled, the car does a great job of level 2 autonomy, essentially driving itself down the freeway and dramatically reducing the mental strain on the driver, meaning you get out fresher at your destination.

What the car doesn’t do is have any smarts to automatically change lanes or overtake slow drivers. While the car can be always connected with a 4G SIM and Jaguar do promote over-the-air updates on their website, I don’t get the same sense there’s a regular cadence to these or a regular release schedule that addresses feedback and suggestions from owners. This is where Jaguar looks a lot like a legacy automaker who’s done a great job of learning the EV piece, not one born in technology.

Simulated Engine Noise

This is a feature that you’ll either love or hate, but I kind of love it. Jaguar offers something I haven’t experienced before in an EV. They give drivers the option to create a simulated ‘dynamic’ sound which is pumped into the cabin when you stand on the accelerator. This is neat, it’s completely optional, but not something available when you buy a Tesla. The experience as a driver is one of feeling like your input is responded to by a familiar audible response when you accelerate. The harder you press, the more sound it makes. The actual sound is still relatively subtle, it’s not a terrible V8 simulation, however, the concept does open the door to the conversation about what we want our EVs to sound like. There’s certainly merit to keep them as futuristic whirs from the electric motors, but I definitely like this option from Jag, nice work.

Mobile app

Jaguar offers a mobile app called ‘In Control Remote’. This app can be connected to the car to track your vehicle’s location, the amount of charge remaining in the battery, the current charging status, control the climate inside the vehicle and also review your previous journeys.

The actual process of connecting your phone to your car is probably harder than it needs to be. To begin, you download and install the mobile app on your phone. You’ll then set up a Jaguar account. You’ll then need to go to a web browser to add a vehicle to your account. To do this, you first need to enter the VIN of your vehicle, which is available in the driver’s display in one of the submenus, navigate to this using the steering wheel controls. Next, your vehicle needs to be connected to the internet via cellular or WiFi, which you’ll need to do on the main touchscreen. If you want a 4G connection, you’ll need to add your own microSD SIM to the center console (under the arm rest).

The next step is to press a dedicated hardware button located above the rearview mirror and return to your web browser (I used a laptop) and it should send a signal out of your vehicle to the Jaguar servers, which is then detected by the Jaguar website you’re currently on. This can take up to 30 seconds. After multiple tries, I finally succeeded. Return to the mobile app and sign into your Jaguar account and your vehicle and control over the vehicle will now be enabled.

While that process is painful, for most owners, it’ll happen once and you’ll never have to think about it again.