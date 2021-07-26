Review: Lavazza Deséa coffee machine

Lavazza offers quite a range of designs in their coffee machines and it is a battle between finding the design you like, with the features you like. The design of the Deséa really skews towards a classic design with big bold curves. While I personally love square edges and more of a modern design, this really is a personal thing and many will simply care how good the coffee is.

The chassis is actually quite efficient in its size, which leaves you with more bench space, great for those with smaller kitchens, especially great if you want to tuck this away in a butler’s pantry. The machine is 145 mm wide, 380 mm deep, 280 mm tall and weighs 4.5 kg.

At the back, you’ll find the water canister which houses a very generous amount of water, ensuring you can make plenty of coffees before you need to worry about refilling.

On the front of the machine, you’ll find the main interface, offering a selection of controls from two circles. The left is the coffee selection, while the right is the milk selection. The system relies on illuminated icons to communicate to the user. This is certainly not as user-friendly as a digital display and not as impressive as a full-colour display. At this price point, the lack of display is to be expected, but coming from a machine that had it, I did miss it.

Under the controls, you’ll find a platform to support your coffee cup. This has 2 positions that it can be moved to, enabling smaller or medium-sized cups. If you like a large coffee cup, then you can actually remove the tray completely which I really enjoy. Using this technique avoids the need to have an adjustable coffee nozzle.

When frothing milk, you can place the included glass mug from Lavazza, and inside is a powerful, but a very quiet whisk. This really does a fantastic job at frothing your milk as you like.

Finally, to make your coffee, it’s a straightforward process of opening the chrome lever at the top, dropping in your coffee pod in the slot at the top, and closing the lever. Select your coffee from the controls upfront and the machine gets about making your coffee. Given the coffee and milk processes are done separately, you do have more steps and more cleaning than some fully automatic coffee makers, however, they come at a cost.