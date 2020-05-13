Review: LG’s 65″ NanoCell 4K TV

In terms of design, LG gets the serious bits right, the bezels are small and black and this would look great hanging on your wall. Given LG leave their thinnest displays for the premium OLED line, this isn’t the thinnest TV I’ve seen, at 7.1cm deep.

By way of comparison, my 10 year old, 50″ Sony Bravia is 13cm deep, while my 2018 65″ Samsung Q7F is just 4.5cm. While this isn’t the thinnest, once its on your wall, you probably won’t ever look at it from the side.

What is important is the control, something you’ll use to interact with your TV, every single day. LG like to call it a premium remote, but personally I’m not a fan. While all the common functions are there, as well as dedicated Netflix and Amazon Prime buttons, the design feels confused.

Interacting with the TV is done using one of 4, yep, 4 different techniques.

The first is the regular plus pad, which actually works incredibly well with holding down a direction, enabling you to quickly move through longer screens of content. The next is the air mouse which I can’t stand. It works, as in you can rotate the controller and have those angle adjustments control the cursor on screen, but its clumsy and not a precise or fast way of selecting content. The next is the scroll wheel. This allows you to scroll up or down content, just like the other two options above and seems completely redundant. The final is actually my favourite and often the fastest, that’s voice. The TV supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so take your pick, but it’s often the fastest way to get to the content you’re after.

The remote is also made of a hard, cheap plastic and not representative of the premium TV LG are pitching here.

Finally in terms of external design, the stand is nice, a curved arc shape that supports the weight of the display well. That said, there is no ability to rotate the screen which actually seems like a missed opportunity.

When it comes to the design of the UI, I think LG have done a great job. The WebOS UI blades work really well as a technique to maximise your access to lots of applications, in a limited space. If you continue to load up apps, the horizontal scroll works well to get to these. Downloading and adding capabilties to your TV is easy and since my time with the TV a number of apps have received updates which is a very promising sign.

The Home Dashboard is a really nice piece of UI, but it is surprising to not get a dedicated button on the remote to deliver single-press access to audio and video inputs.