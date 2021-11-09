Review: Microsoft Surface Pro 8

It’s hard to believe we’re already up to the 8th generation of the Surface Pro. I’ve owned a number of Surface devices over the years and have fond memories of the Pro 3, but while the hardware still features some of the iconic features (like the kickstand), there’s a lot new that makes the Pro 8 a very different device.

With a Matte black finish on the chassis, rounded corners and thin body, it’s a sexy looking device, but it’s perhaps the improved performance from upgraded internals that will be the real drawcard here.

The Pro 8 now comes with an upgraded touchscreen, measuring 13″ in size (in the famous 3:2 aspect ration), up from the 12.3″ in last year’s model, which was up just 0.3″ from the Pro 3’s 12″ display.

This year it feels like the Pro 8 is a far more serious contender for portable productivity, now powered by 11th generation Core i5/i7 processors and up to 32GB of RAM, this offers plenty of performance to get most your work done, with some spare for gaming in your downtime.

There’s a lot to break down and after using the Surface Pro 8 for a couple of weeks, it’s time for a full review.