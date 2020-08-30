Review: Motorola Edge, an affordable 5G flagship

For the most part, Motorola has done a nice job of combining a set of hardware and software that makes for a really compelling, snappy experience. Armed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor and 6GB of RAM, the phone is generally really snappy. Jumping in out of apps is really snappy and loading games is just as quick as my Samsung Galaxy S20+ with Pokemon Go serving as a great comp, and the game launches in an almost identical time.

I did spot the occasional delay when launching the camera. This wasn’t all the time, but when you wait up to a second for the camera to load to catch that perfect moment, it feels like an eternity. Other times I launched it and it was around half that time. It was really difficult to track down the cause of this delay as many tests with other apps running or everything closed out proved inconclusive.

Overall the star of the show when it comes to performance on this phone is the inclusion of 5G. While not available everywhere, it will be in the years to come and if you’re lucky enough to be in a 5G area, you can expect hundreds of Mbps. My best speedtest in Wodonga was 411Mbps down and 42.7Mbps up. For most people, you’re still probably trying to work out why you’d need that much bandwidth, but the short answer is tethering. There’s almost nothing I do on my phone that could take advantage of that, while on the laptop, downloading large files, while participating in video conferencing, checking email, browsing the web etc would all be possible on a massive connection of that quality.

Perhaps the best example of how 5G can change your life is playing host (creating a hotspot) that others can join. When COVID19 is behind us, we’re likely to return to some form of hybrid working from home and working in the office. If that office happens to be McDonalds for a team meeting, then you could enable your hotspot and have the whole team be productive. This scenario also works well as a DR strategy, enabling your small business to keep functioning even if your primary connection is offline.

If you’re entertaining this as something you may use the phone for, then you could also account for the fact you could avoid the cost of a dedicated hotspot, helping to justify some of the sticker price of this phone.

If you do start to download a lot of content on the phone there’s a 128GB of storage included, with a microSD card slot in the sim tray, that’ll let you add an additional 1TB. If you’re someone who travels to locations where you’ll be offline for a while, maybe rapidly downloading some video podcasts or Netflix shows to your phone is something you’ll really appreciate.