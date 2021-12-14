Review: Nanoleaf Lines

The design of this lighting system is really smart, providing an almost endless number of configurations to create a unique light, every time.

Our setup includes a starter pack, which is 9 lines, with an additional 3 pack, so the design I settled on contains 12 lines and 12 connectors. These can easily be expanded later if I choose and that’s also an excellent attribute of the design. There’s no question that the more impressive designs you may see online, include far more lines, which obviously comes with a decent financial investment, but this may be worth it if you think of this as smart art.

What’s great about the way these are designed is that there’s no direct light staring you in the face, all of the light emitted is reflected light, which comes to you already diffused. I also enjoy the design of the light components, all-white plastic with just a subtle Nanoleaf logo on one of the lines.

The hexagon connectors allow each line to snap into place and get both power and data to become part of the system, controlled by the mobile app. Each of the connectors features a cover to hide the unused connection points, which provides a much cleaner design.

There is also 1 special controller connector, that features a simple on/off button, as well as brightness controls and the ability to move through lighting effects and switch to music / audio-power animations. I placed this control module in-reach which works well if I choose to turn them off with a physical touch at the end of the night.

In the current world where so many people are into live streaming online, be it YouTube or Twitch, RGB lighting has really become a staple in the background of streams.

Not only do these look cool in photos or video, but smart lighting can actually help illuminate you. I have these positioned in front of me and have often turned them on ahead of a teams call, set them to white or a daylight theme and noticed a dramatic improvement to my lighting during calls.

Other times, like now, as I write later at night, I prefer to have them set to a slower, more subtle animation, but more elaborate colour combinations. Typically I land on something that includes blues and purples, but may animate through greens as well.

Finally, the most difficult part of setting up the Nanoleaf lines is finding a way to hide the power cable. This can also take some creativity to ensure it doesn’t become a focus point and detract from the overall look. Ideally, you’d route the power into the wall to give the whole thing a magical look and make visitors question how that’s possible, but clearly most are not going to be keen on committing to this level.