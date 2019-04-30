Review: Next Level Racing GTtrack racing sim

From the time you unbox the GTtrack, you’ll notice just how solid and robust the solid metal frame is. This gives you confidence that no matter what you bolt on to it, it’ll be able to take the load and you’re excited forces when behind the wheel.

The frame GTtrack is black in colour and the matt black is an idea that NLR learnt from the F-GT sim and thankfully have continued it here. It looks great in most rooms, complemented by other black electronics like the display you use and also makes hiding cables (or making them more discreet) an easier task.

One of the big design decisions with this sim is the seat, the part you’ll interact with the most. This seat feels like its actually out of a car, the seat moulds around you, making you feel like you’re connected to the virtual car you’re driving. It’s seriously comfortable, even for long sessions of racing and given how easy it is to lose track of time, that’s a great asset. The seat is also finished in black leather, keeping with the stealthy overall look to the sim.

The exception to all that black is the proud Next Level Racing logo embedded in the headrest. You’ll also get a few stickers that you can choose to proudly present if you choose. The red in the logo works perfectly with the red straps of the 4-point racing harness, included in the sim.

The racing sim is designed to caters for a wide variety of wheels and pedals with all the mount points and adjustability you could want, designed in to enable racers of any size to enjoy. The seat rails are long which provides great flexibility when taking turns with friends of different heights. I love the design decision to move from a small adjustment handle to a full bar along the front of the seat, it just makes any adjustments so much easier and natural. The backrest angle can be adjusted with a simple pull of a handle on the left hinge when seated.

The more significant adjustments that can be made include the distance and angle of the pedal mounts, the height and angle of the wheel mount.

What’s really new in this sim, is the ability to choose between static floor mounts or rolling casters like you’d find on the bottom of an office chair. Personally, I went with the casters as I do move the sim between the Office and the Rumpus from time to time. If you’ve ever tried to move other racing sims, they’re usually heavy and awkward, so it’s a 2-person job. This can easily be rolled by a single person. Once you’ve settled it into the location, you can choose to lock the casters, another great design decision, given some will have this on hard surfaces and the last thing you want when getting on and off the sim, is for it move around.