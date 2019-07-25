Review: Razer Blade Advanced

The Razer Blade Advanced 15 is seriously one of the best examples of engineering I’ve seen. The body is so well refined, it feels like every mm has been painstakingly analysed and agonized over, like the designers were true craftsman that took ultimate pride in the work they produced.

The design is great, with the matt black finish signifying to your LAN party rivals that you mean business. Sure the back has a Razer logo emblazoned on it, but this would easily pass as a productivity device, unlike many other gaming-focused laptops.

The performance benchmarks don’t even really do justice to just how snappy this laptop is. It really feels like any Windows operation happens instantaneously and games load quickly.

Now to answer the ultimate question – should this be your next laptop and can it replace your desktop.

Given the RTX2070 and dual displays out (mini display port + HDMI), the laptop can power dual displays and easily power a triple display setup (including the 15.6″ display). The Intel CPU, combined with the super fast m.2 solid state hard rive and the amazing power of the Nvidia GPU, makes this laptop a performance beast. After running Assetto Corsa Competizione, F1 2018, PUBG and a few other titles, I’m convinced this machine really does have a desktop-class experience.

There may be specific tasks like video rendering or 3D animation that are faster on desktops, but for 95% of use cases this laptop can handle it and offers you the portability.

When the laptop is working hard, the fans are louder than I’d like. It also costs more than I’d like. If you can live with both of these downsides, there’s a hell of a lot of upsides to what Razer have to offer here and it should really be on your wish list.