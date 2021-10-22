Review: Razer Enki Gaming Chair

Gaming chairs are really common and to stand out in this space, you need to do something quite dramatic in terms of design. Razer has done exactly that with a gaming chair that looks fantastic, leveraging their brands black/green colour combination.

The seat base and backrest feature a really classy, premium diamond pattern complimented by a center spine that runs the length of the chair. This is flanked by side bolsters that have a smoother finish to assist with durability.

I love that the backrest here is really modern and streamlined, much like modern race seats. Traditionally these styles of chairs have thick backs, but that’s not to facilitate more padding, the backrest here is plenty comfortable and supportive. The thinner design certainly looks far better than more other 2 racing-style chairs, so great work by the engineers to fit everything necessary in such a trim package.

The Razer Enki features dual-foam hardness with the seat base finished in softer foam to ensure comfort on your gravitational contact point, while the back offers a slightly harder foam for better back support.

While other chairs require an additional pillow for lumbar support, the Enki has that build in and the curvature of the backrest is designed to support the spine and help you maintain the correct posture.

Something I love about the chair si the 110 degree arc to the shoulder area, this works really well for my height and shoulder width.

If you’re someone who likes to occasionally cross your feet on the chair, Razer understands accommodates for it with a wide (54cm) base to support it, even if ergonomically this may not be great, it’s your chair, you decide.

Another important attribute to the design is the arm rests. These are referred to as ‘4D’ which translates to them being able to adjust up/down, in/out, forward/backwards and angle in/out. I found these were really accommodating to different sized users and had plenty of increments on their positioning so you can find exactly the right place.

While Razer understands you may have hours in your day where you need to be productive, once that’s over it’s time for fun and to enable more relaxation while watching a movie, or playing a handheld, the chair reclines.. a lot. The Razer Enki offers as much as 152 degrees of seat tilt and recline.

Included with the chair is a memory foam head cushion. This is crazy soft, like a pillow and makes it much easier to pull longer areas when you’re head and neck are supported. The pillow attaches to the top of the chair using elastic straps. Being taller, I did find that this positioned the pillow under my shoulders and when I slipped it higher (without the lower straps attached), it did have a tendency to slip off. If you’re 6 foot or shorter, this is unlikely to be a problem.

This combination really comes together to form a great looking chair.