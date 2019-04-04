Review: Ring Stick Up Cam

The feature set of this product mirrors closely the most famous of Ring’s product, the Doorbell 2, that means you also get the following features out of the Stick Up Cam. If you’re fan of the idea, or like me, even have a Ring doorbell, then you’ll appreciate being able to use the same mobile app to access the live stream and motion events from the camera(s).

In terms of design, the camera itself is available in 2 different colours, black and white, enabling you to choose the right colour to match with your house.

1080p video quality

The video quality of a camera is important when you have an incident, until then you may think saving a few dollars on a 720p camera is worth the trade off. The problem is, if you (or the authorities) are trying to recognise the face of a person of interest, or a detail of their shirt or a tattoo at distance, then every pixel counts.

Battery powered

The camera is powered by a healthy 6040mAh lithium-ion battery, to power the camera and maintain its connection to your WiFi network. This makes the Ring Stick Up camera portable which not only makes placement simple and easy, but also enables you to move it, should you need to monitor a room or location temporarily.

Two-way talk

The camera also features a speaker and microphone which means you can have a conversation with a person (or people) in view of the camera. This works well with the doorbell to talk to the courier delivering a parcel to you, but as a standalone camera, it’s more likely you’ll be talking to a potential offender in an effort to scare them away.

Indoor / Outdoor placement

You can position the camera in almost any location you like. This is thanks to a weatherproof design and the battery power.

Motion-activated notifications

There’s no doorbell button to press here, so the motion-activated events and you manually selecting Live View to view the camera. Personally a motion activated notification works fantastic and the new mobile view is great for scrolling back through time to review footage if you miss an event.

Night vision

Naturally security events happen 24×7 so you’re going to want any product you buy to check this very important box. Thankfully Ring’s Stick Up cam is more than capable at night time and does a great job of illuminating the area around the camera. There is an obvious distance restriction here, but for the most part, if someone gets close to your Stick Up cam, you’ll get them on camera.

Alexa compatibility

A very nice addition on the Stick Up cam is the ability to watch the camera feed on a video-enabled Alexa device. Just ask Alexa ‘who’s out the back?’ and the stream can be shown on devices like the Echo Show.

Solar Panel compatible

Ring also offer a solar panel to charge their security products and the Stick Up Cam Battery is compatible with it. This means if you get tired of charging the battery, just add the solar panel and it’ll be forever charged.