Review: Samsung Galaxy S10+

The Galaxy S10+ features are plentiful, which helps justify the growing smartphone prices at the top of the market.

Cameras

On the back of the S10+ there’s a strip of camera technology. Gone of the days of a single camera (unless you’re Google), instead there’s now a Telephoto Camera, a Wide-angle Lens and Ultrawide Lens. Adding to that is the LED flash which can help photography or just act as a torch.

That ultra-wide camera is now a familiar feature from a smartphone camera and in small spaces, like the inside of a car, it’s a dream. While the lens can distort the final image, it does capture more of what you see from your field of view, so it’s a nice feature to have on hand.

On the front of the device, you’ll find a selfie camera, with a friendly RGB Depth Camera hanging out next to it. The cameras from the front-facing camera were ok, certainly not exceptional, with lighting often overly bright and the photos can lack the detail of the rear cameras.

This year the cameras are using AI to help you select the right camera settings automatically, based on the environment detected in front of the lens. Again this plays catch up to the likes of Huawei who’ve had this AI camera integration for a while now. It works incredibly well with the S10+ and if you are a control freak, it can be disabled, but I found value in leaving it on.

Fingerprint reader

The S10+ features a fingerprint reader built into the front of the display. LIke other recent implementations of this (Huawei had this later last year), you have a single place to press your finger, but it works fairly reliably, but it’s not as fast as face unlock, but is still faster than drawing your security pattern or entering a pin code.

Face recognition

Part of the reason Samsung had to punch a hole in the screen was to house the front facing camera. This is great for selfies, but the far more practical application is to unlock your display just by looking at it. I’ve used plenty of phones with face unlock and the S10+ has one of the fastest, if not the fastest on the market. It also accommodates well for different lighting conditions, if I grow a beard for a few days, if you’re on an angle etc. Given then number of times we unlock our phones each day, ensuring this technology is ultra fast and rock solid is critical to deciding on a phone.

Battery

Samsung have dropped a 4100mAh batter in the S10+ and while that’s a healthy sized battery (down from the P30 Pro’s 4200mAh), I haven’t been blown away by the battery life. It’ll get you through the day on moderate use, but the heavy users, like myself, can be looking for a charger in the afternoon. Enable Power Saver mode and the software will suggest a number of things to conserve battery life. One is reduce the display resolution, but others include reducing the performance of the processor to 70%, restricting background data and turning down the display brightness.

These absolutely help to stretch the battery for a few more hours and if you’re not near a charger, then you’ll want to enable it. Even with the restricted display and performance, the phone is actually still a great device to use, it’s just not the brilliant flagship you paid for. I hope Samsung still has some software optimisation to go on the S10+ which has already received 1 update since I got it.

Gallery

I recently had the chance to travel to Singapore which served as a great opportunity to test the S10+ camera.