Review: Yubico YubiKey 5C NFC

In the later parts of 2020, the world continues to work on defining what COVID-normal means. As a result of the global pandemic, many businesses sent staff home to work and now many are asking if a return to the office needs to happen, or this has been the accelerant needed to truly offer flexible working options.

As employees are more mobile and continue to use a growing number of cloud-based services, the number of accounts we interact with continues to grow. This presents an increase for one of the most common threat vectors, phishing and credential theft.

YubiKey offers a hardware-based authentication solution for multi-factor auth events. MFA refers to something you know (username and password) as well as something you have, typically your bio information like a fingerprint, but in this instance is a small USB-C key that you’d keep with you at all times.

I’ve been using the latest YubiKey 5C NFC for the past few weeks and it’s time to break down how it works.