Salesforce adding native support for PayPal to let Customers checkout faster from February

It has been possible to engineer a PayPal payments interface into Salesforce for some time, but this week, the company announced a new change to make that dramatically easier.

Salesforce recently announcement of upcoming innovations and partnerships, to power the future of commerce, by enabling companies to modernise their systems, develop more flexible digital strategies, and connect with their customers wherever they are.

“Today, consumers expect retailers to offer their products anytime, anywhere, and this is transforming the shopping experience. With 25 per cent of shopping expected to happen beyond a retailer or brand’s website, app or physical store by next year, companies must quickly adapt and embrace emerging channels to provide their customers with more purchasing options and greater flexibility.” Lidiane Jones, EVP & GM, Salesforce Digital Experiences

These new innovations and partnerships bring together the power and flexibility of Salesforce’s platform with an expansive ecosystem, so retailers can create fast, connected, and highly-personalised shopping experiences.

New integrations future-proof the shopping experience with flexible innovation

With the proliferation of new channels, retailers need to adapt quickly to meet customers where and how they want to shop.

With Salesforce, retailers can build shopping experiences that best suit customer needs and meet their expectations — now and in the future. Integrations announced today include:

PayPal at Checkout for Salesforce Payments : By adding PayPal to their checkout experience with a simple, click-based configuration, brands using Salesforce Payments now have even more options to reduce checkout friction and drive sales.

: By adding PayPal to their checkout experience with a simple, click-based configuration, brands using Salesforce Payments now have even more options to reduce checkout friction and drive sales. Salesforce Commerce for B2B Wholesale Retail: Built on Commerce Cloud by ISV partner XCentium, this digital portal for wholesale apparel and fashion companies supports preseason ordering, in-season re-supply, and fully automated interactions across self-service and sales teams.

PayPal at Checkout for Salesforce Payments will be generally available in February 2022.

Digital intelligence delivers personalised marketing and commerce experiences

In a cookieless world, digital professionals need intelligence across their data to personalise experiences and optimise business growth. New Datorama and Tableau features help companies connect and visualise data from their cross-channel marketing campaigns with customer order data from Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Amazon, providing real-time insights and analytics that optimise relationships, ROI, and revenue.

Salesforce Social Commerce for China with Alibaba

First announced in September and now generally available, this platform supports e-commerce across China-specific channels, including social networks and CN websites. Salesforce Social Commerce, hosted by Alibaba Cloud, provides retailers with the tools they need to evolve with China’s ever-growing commerce ecosystem, and easily integrates with digital commerce systems such as Tableau, DingTalk, the retailer’s ERP, OMS, and more.

Salesforce customers deliver dynamic commerce experiences

“Our relationship with Salesforce has been instrumental in our digital transformation strategy. Build-A-Bear is a high-engagement brand, and we believe in delivering personalised and interactive experiences to our shoppers across all channels,” Ed Poppe, VP of CRM and Performance Marketing at Build-A-Bear.

With Datorama, we’re able to gain actionable insights across all our marketing activities and effectively connect them to customer purchases in Commerce Cloud. With these two complementary solutions, we have the digital intelligence to optimise customer experiences.



Claire’s is committed to making interactions seamless, consistent, and personalised for both our digital and in-person shoppers. With the launch of our new order management system, followed by the same-day Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store, and Click & Collect offerings powered by Salesforce, we continue to produce streamlined omnichannel customer experiences that align with Claire’s vision and cater to shopper expectations.” Jan Steck, SVP of Global eCommerce and Digital Marketing at Claire’s.

For more information, you can check out the Future of Commerce here.