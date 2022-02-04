Samsung BESPOKE Jet stick vacuum offers end-to-end cleaning

Samsung Electronics Australia today announced the launch of the Bespoke Jet, a cordless vacuum cleaner with an Integrated Clean Station that delivers a powerful and hygienic clean.

In addition to its Integrated Clean Station, a dock that automatically empties the dustbin and charges your vacuum cleaner, the Bespoke Jet is lighter and equipped with a more enhanced Digital Inverter Motor for an even more powerful clean.

“Bespoke Jet is our latest example of Samsung’s commitment to bringing meaningful innovation into Australian homes. Long-lasting battery life and powerful performance are what consumers need. Bespoke Jet offers this and more with an integrated Clean Station that takes care of dust disposal. Its sophisticated design means there’s no longer a need to hide your vacuum with it blending into your home’s style. With Aussies doing smaller more frequent cleans rather than saving-up for the weekend, the Bespoke Jet vacuum is the perfect companion for ‘chore snacking’. It’s stylish so you can keep it nearby for unexpected quick cleans.” Jeremy Senior, Vice President Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia

Hygienic Cleaning Performance

The Bespoke Jet features the Integrated Clean Station, which helps keep a user’s space hygienic while cleaning. When docked, the Integrated Clean Station is able to empty its dustbin automatically without any fine dust particles escaping thanks to Samsung’s unique Air Pulse technology. It also charges the Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner at the same time.

The Multi-Layered Filtration System makes sure that only clean air is released from the Bespoke Jet during cleaning. As air is sucked in, the main cyclone separates large dust particles, which are then picked up in a metal mesh grille filter.

A microfilter then catches fine dust particles, and finally, a fine dust filter traps micro dust that can easily escape. All the parts and filters are washable, so they can be kept hygienically clean.

Powerful Cleaning in a Lightweight Design

Whether it is being used on hard floors or carpets, the Bespoke Jet provides maximum suction to get the job done efficiently. The on-board Samsung Digital Inverter Motor is 47% lighter than the Jet 90’s motor and generates 210W of suction power.

Featuring a high-efficiency, multi-cyclone structure the Jet Cyclone technology creates an optimal air path to minimise air resistance and the loss of suction to hygienically trap fine dust particles sucked into the vacuum cleaner.

The handheld body of the Bespoke Jet weighs just 1.44kg, light enough to swiftly maneuver and easily clean those difficult to reach areas such as the tops of cabinets or under the sofa.

Cleaning Made Convenient

The Bespoke Jet features a convenient LED Digital Display that provides you with all the information you need at a glance including your suction level settings and remaining battery time. It also provides error alerts, such as clogging, objects stuck in the brush, or missing filters, and provides a guide to help you fix the problem.

The Bespoke Jet also has a large capacity battery to support its high specification features. It can run for up to an hour and when time’s up, you can easily swap in the spare battery that comes with the vacuum to extend your cleaning time up to two hours. Samsung’s technology ensures that the battery retains 70% of its original performance throughout up to 500 cycles.

Bespoke Jet also comes with a range of accessories for a total cleaning solution across different surfaces including hard, carpet, tiles and specific tools. It also features an ergonomic telescopic wand with adjustable height to get into hard to reach areas. All the different attachments can be easily stored in the new accessory cradle, which includes a convenient handle for simple storage and portability.

The Bespoke Jet Elite Extra also includes a Spray Spinning Sweeper, featuring dual spinning wet pads that rotate for up to 100 minutes to deliver stable, effective cleaning for hard floors. The Spray Spinning Sweeper has an easy-to-maintain 150ml water tank, so you can manually spray more water for a convenient experience.

The arrival of the Bespoke Jet takes home appliances into the modern era. Embracing the philosophy of the Samsung Bespoke brand, the sleek and stylish Bespoke Jet is designed to blend into any home. Available in Midnight Blue, the Bespoke Jet allows users to place the vacuum cleaner in living areas without disrupting the overall interior design.

Pricing & Availability

Model Name Model Code RRP Bespoke Jet Elite Extra VS20A95993B $1,399 Bespoke Jet Complete Extra VS20A95943B $1,299 Bespoke Jet Pro Extra VS20A95973B $1,299

The Bespoke Jet will be available in stores 3rd March, pre-orders available now at Samsung.