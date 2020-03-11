Samsung hides microcodes in ads, find them for a free Galaxy S20 Ultra

As far as giveaways, this one’s pretty creative. Samsung have announced a new competition in Australia called Samsung Microcodes. Hidden in Samsung ads around the web are tiny Microcodes. If you can manage to track down one of these tiny dots, you could win a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Codes are the word ‘phone’ spelt in a variety of ways and can be found in advertisements within Samsung Experience stores and kiosks, Facebook, Instagram, online banners, in cinema spots and selected out of home spots from today until codes last.

The trick? The codes are small, very small. Consumers will need the support of their smartphone camera zoom to find them highlighting the impressive 100x Space Zoom, a hero feature within the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Clues as to the location of the ads will be left on Samsung Australia social channels so consumers are invited to head to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the inside scoop on where winning codes are hiding.

Samsung have engaged some social influencers, Demas Rusli of Instagram fame and YouTube stars Mr Muselk and Unlisted Leaf who will also be dropping hints to their audiences about the whereabouts of winning codes.

If you find a code, you need to go to the Microcode site, enter the details and you’ll be entered in the draw to win the S20 Ultra.