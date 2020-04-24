Samsung launches new Jet Stick Vacuum range with contactless disposal

Samsung has announced its latest range of cordless Jet Stick Vacuums today. The new models offer more suction (up to 200W), extended battery life, washable dustbin, free standing docking station.

Emptying the vaccum is one of the less desirably parts of using a smart vaccum and to help with that, Samsung have released details on their Jet Clean Station, for contactless disposal of vacuum dust.

“Samsung is dedicated to helping Australians keep their homes clean and allergen-free with efficient and effective cleaning technology. We are seeing an increased interest from Australians on home cleanliness, especially the removal of dust and allergens. With this continued focus on home hygiene, the Jet Stick Vaccum range offers an advanced 5-stage HEPA Filtration System to combat removal of dust and allergens, along with the Jet Cyclone technology to ensure full suction power while in use. Along with the introduction of the Jet Clean Station, which removes the need to get your hands dirty when emptying out the dust bin, we’re offering an end-to end solution to keep your home clean.” Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Australia.

Defense against up to 99.999% of dust and allergens

Samsung’s five-layer HEPA Filtration system (High Efficiency Particulate Air Filtration System) is designed to capture up to 99.999% of dust and allergens, including 0.3~10µm sized particles to protect the health of its users.

The unique Jet Cyclone technology uses a high-efficiency air path to minimise loss of suction power during use. Combined with the unique Jet Clean Station that uses Air Pulse technology to extract the dirt and dust from the dustbin and the 5-layered HEPA filtration system stops it from releasing back into the air, it offers an innovative end-to-end cleaning solution.

Powerful performance with strong suction power

Samsung’s Jet Cyclone technology is designed for strong suction whilst trapping dust. The system features nine separate cyclones, each with three-way, multi-air inlets to minimise loss of suction power while securely trapping fine dust particles within.

The Digital Inverter Motor generates powerful suction, up to 200W, to effectively capture dust and hair on multi-surfaces, even those deeply embedded in carpets. The motor incorporates an ultrasonic welded cover and diffuser that optimises airflow, allowing the Jet Stick to maintain high levels of suction power.

Extended battery life

The new range also offers extended battery life, users can keep cleaning with a powerful 21.9V lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 60 minutes of continuous suction. For those that want to extend cleaning time an additional battery is also available to provide up to 120 minutes of total run-time.

Intelligent and Intuitive Design

The Jet Stick Vacuum’s telescopic wand boasts an ergonomic light-weight design with four available length adjustments for comfortable use. To keep everything neat and tidy, the new convenient docking station, the Z Stand, effortlessly houses the vacuum and accessories with dual-charging capabilities.

Samsung’s Jet Stick Vacuums also enable users to check the status of their vacuum at a glance with an LED display on the handle showing power level, brush type and error alerts.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Jet Stick Vacuum and accessories range is available now and through various retail outlets nationally and online at samsung.com.au with the following recommended retail prices:

Model Description RRP VS15T7032R1 VS70 with Turbo Brush $899.00 VS15T7035R5 VS70 with Turbo + Spinning Sweeper $1,049.00 VS15T7036R5 VS70 with Turbo + Soft Action Brush $1,049.00 VS20R9042T2 VS90 with Turbo Brush $1,299.00 VS20R9045T3 VS90 with Turbo + Spinning Sweeper $1,399.00 VS20R9046T3 VS90 with Turbo + Soft Action Brush $1,399.00 VCA-SAE90A Jet Clean Station (Grey) $100 – (only with the purchase of any Jet Stick VS90: VS20R9042T2, VS20R9045T3 or VS20R9046T3 VCA-SAE90B Jet Clean Station (White) $399 VCA-SBT90 Jet VS90 Battery $249.00 VCA-SBT90E Jet Light VS70 Battery $199.00

For more information on the 2020 Vacuum range, visit the Samsung website.