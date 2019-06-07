Samsung’s 98″ 8KTV costs an outrageous A$99,999

We knew it wouldn’t be cheap, but WOW.. At the best part of A$100,000 Samsung’s biggest and best TV is seriously, mouth wateringly expensive, but hey, if you’re a rich footballer, or successful business owner driving a Lamborghini, maybe this will be on your to-do-list today.

Samsung Electronics Australia has today announced the local availability of its 98-inch QLED 8K TV, its largest TV available in Australia. QLED 8K delivers pin-sharp picture quality, remarkable design, innovative smart features and for the first time in Australia, 8K resolution. The 98-inch QLED 8K introduces incredible depth and detail creating an immersive and premium cinematic experience that needs to be seen to be believed.

I was fortunate enough to see this beast in person when I traveled to Singapore earlier this year. I can tell you, it’s the most immersive display I’ve ever stood in front of. The 8K content looked amazing, even standing a foot away from it. It’s just gorgeous and I want one, but at the price of a house deposit, it’s going to be a while before that’s on my wall.

“As the pinnacle of our TV range, the 98-inch QLED 8K is the ultimate in home entertainment. This TV delivers levels of immersion and picture quality the likes of which Australians have rarely seen,” Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia.

As Australians embrace larger screens, the 98-inch QLED 8K TV is for those looking for a superior first of its kind home cinema experience, with minimal compromise of pixelation, which could occur in lower-resolution panels of the same scale.

Samsung QLED 8K uses the power of machine learning to analyse and upscale low-resolution content to stunning 8K, while also allowing for playback of native 8K content. Whether watching content through a streaming service, set-top box, HDMI, USB or even mobile mirroring, Samsung’s proprietary AI technology can recognise and upscale content, regardless of the native resolution, to pristine 8K resolution.

QLED 8K is challenging people’s perceptions of what is possible with TV technology: “This is a TV like no other. The clarity is breath taking and it is something that needs to be experienced in person. We encourage Australians to head in-store to see Samsung’s latest innovation in TV technology.” Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia.

The 98-inch QLED 8K is available now for $99,999 and is available nationally through selected retailers. For more information on the panel or Samsung’s QLED 8K and 4K range visit the Samsung Electronics Australia website.