Scania will use BlackBerry QNX for ECU, digital cockpit, telematics and more

Swedish automaker Scania AB has announced they will be using BlackBerry QNX on their trucks and buses. At a time where those like Ford are moving away from QNX to Android OS, Scania are going to QNX.

The company says the change is designed to provide an operating system (OS) and hypervisor for its high performance computing platforms within its next electrical architecture generation in heavy goods vehicles, effectively building the high performance backbone on a single software base.

Scania has committed to use BlackBerry QNX software in three Electronic Control Units (ECU), including its digital cockpit, telematics, and central high-performance coordinator platform, to deliver a safe and secure foundation for software to be developed upon.

BlackBerry QNX supports everything from ADAS safety systems, to powering the infotainment displays in the car, along with over-the-air connectivity and updates. For an automaker, deciding to outsource the software stack of your vehicles enables you to save the significant investment required to develop your own. The downside of not owning the software in your vehicle, means you are not able to control the schedule of future features.

“We chose BlackBerry QNX due to the company’s history in safety certified embedded software, combined with its cybersecurity expertise. Using a single OS and hypervisor for high performance systems in the truck has huge economical and technical benefits to our operations and allows us to bring customer value to market quicker and more efficiently.” Mikael Adelsberg, Senior Vice President of Connected, Autonomous and Embedded Systems at Scania.

BlackBerry QNX is trusted in more than 175 million vehicles globally and is deployed in embedded systems around the world across a range of industries including commercial vehicles, heavy machinery and other markets. It has been pre-certified to many industry safety standards including ISO 26262, IEC 61508 and IEC 62304, and has also been recognised by independent auditors at TÜV Rheinland as the world’s first ASIL D safety-certified commercial hypervisor.

“The commitment from Scania to take on increased responsibility of its vehicles’ software content is commendable, and we’re excited to see this replicated across the market. This deal showcases why BlackBerry QNX is the OS of choice for OEMs and how our software and expertise are helping them design the safest, most secure and reliable software for their vehicles. We are helping clients around the world accelerate innovation as the electronic architecture of the vehicle evolves and the complexity of the software operating on our software increases.” said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions.

