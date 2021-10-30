Secretlab’s stunning MAGNUS Metal Desk is now available in Australia

If you’re in the market for a new desk, stop what you’re doing and pay attention, there’s a new desk on the market in Australia and it’s amazing.

The Secretlab Magnus is a metal desk that uses a magnetic system to help with cable management and of course comes with RGB lighting built-in. What’s great about the implementation of RGB’s here is that thanks to the unique design, the back of the desk can sit flush with the wall, while the lighting emits from the gap in the back of the table, which also serves as a cable run.

Available in 1.5m and soon 1.2m lengths, the desk is 735mm (29”) high, but also provides up to 20mm (0.8”) of height adjustment, so you can finetune its height to suit your personal preferences.

Thanks to its metal frame, it’s incredibly strong, supporting loads of up to 100kg, making it perfect for those who love to enjoy multiple monitors, speakers, a fully loaded PC and basically anything you can throw at it.

In terms of design, the desk offers a really attractive look, with a textured obsidian powder coat, and a floating top design that looks new and modern.

What I love about the design of this desk is just how much attention has been paid to cable management. If you’re into the minimalistic look to your desk setup, then it’s hard to go past this desk as the ability to hide cables is so quick and easy here.

The rear section of the desk has a hinged section that allows you to drop your cables into the integrated cable tray below. From here, cables are routed down the legs of the desk and completely hidden from view.

When it comes to the cables that do need to run on your desk, Secretlab is leveraging a magpad mat on the surface of the desk, which enables magnetic cable anchors to route your cables neatly, while proving the flexibility to place them exactly where you need them.

There’s also an attachable headphone hook, something you typically have to add to your desk manually. This helps free up space on the desk surface, again helping to deliver that clean, minimal look, ready for Instagram.

Overall I’m really impressed with the design of this desk, with the combination of engineering and design combine to create a desk that’s incredibly functional, while also looking great.

Available for pre-order now in Australia, the Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk (1500mm x 700mm) costs A$599.00 for the base desk, and you’ll then select which accessories you’d like to add.

There is a choice of Magpad designs to choose from which helps personalise your desk, including Signature Stealth, Cloud9, Team Liquid, Dark Knight or you can opt for a stealthy black.

The Cable Management Bundle costs A$59.00-and includes 3x Magnetic Cable Anchors, 2x Magnetic Cable Sheaths, 10x Cable Fastening Straps, 2x Magnetic Accent Clips (Special Editions only).

Adding the Secretlab MAGRGB Diffused RGB Strip which comes with a remote costs A$79.00, while the headphone hanger costs another A$35.00.

I expect most people to add most of these options in the checkout, which means you’d land somewhere in the vicinity of $772.00 out the door. Desks are currently expected to ship by 20th December, so this would definitely make a great Christmas present for yourself.

For more information or to buy, head to SecretLab.