SONOS goes ultra-portable, introducing SONOS Roam

Today, Sonos introduced Sonos Roam, the ultra portable smart speaker that allows you to bring the Sonos experience with you everywhere you go.

While SONOS started with indoor speakers, then released an outdoor speaker with the Move. While that gets sound to your alfresco, there’s plenty of times where you want to take music away from the house.

Sonos’ smartest and most versatile speaker yet, Roam offers incredible sound for its size, is effortless to set up and control, and packs new innovation into a premium, lightweight and durable design.

There’s lots to love about the new SONOS Roam with a comprehensive list of features below:

Roam connects to the rest of your system at home on WiFi and automatically switches to Bluetooth when you’re away.

With an all-new feature called Sound Swap, you can switch the music to the nearest speaker on your system at the touch of a button, making it easy to move music from room to room.

Automatic Trueplay, now available on both Bluetooth and WiFi, means Roam is always tuned for the best listening experience in any environment.

Available in shadow black or lunar white, Roam’s tactile triangular shape and soft profile is comfortable to pick up and looks great inside the home.

Roam is dust proof and fully waterproof with a rigorously tested IP67 rating.

With a versatile design, you can place Roam vertically for a smaller footprint or horizontally to provide added stability on uneven surfaces outdoors.

Roam is ready for any adventure with up to 10 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and up to 10 days of battery life when not in use.

Roam will be available from April 20th and cost $279, and customers can pre-order today on sonos.com. You can find more information linked here, or catch a full replay of our launch event here.