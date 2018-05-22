Square’s Australian headcount to pass 100 with new Melbourne HQ

Payments company Square, have announced it is expanding operations in Australia. With the opening of a new, larger headquarters to support the growing team in Melbourne, it’ll be the also include the first engineering hub outside of North America, a big win for Australia.

Square co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, was in the new Melbourne CBD location today to make the announcement and celebrate the company’s two-year milestone of providing payments to Australian businesses.

“We have been humbled by the support Square has received from Australia’s business community over the past two years. Australia is an important market for Square, with more and more businesses joining our platform every day.”

In addition to increasing engineering capabilities, Square has received support from the Victorian Government to expand its Australian workforce, with plans to add more business and tech jobs that will see the company’s local headcount exceed 100 employees over the next few years.

Dorsey went on to say,

“As our seller base continues to grow, our team needs to grow with it, which is why we are investing more in Australia—adding new high-skill jobs and expanding our local operations in Melbourne,”

Australian Country Manager, Ben Pfisterer, said the company has more than exceeded its expectations in the local market, with the number of Australian businesses using Square increasing 150 per cent since March 2017.

“With a thriving small business community and thirst for innovation, the Australian market has proven to be quick-adopters of new payments technology. We are investing in our local workforce this year, and adding new engineering capabilities so that we can introduce a greater range of products and services that will help more Australian businesses.”

Square has introduced more than a dozen products and services over the past two years to bolster the business offering for its fast-growing Australian base — from card payments and invoicing to real-time data and inventory tools. Square has also added a valuable e-commerce offering to its platform, recently announcing it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire global website building platform Weebly.

Now operating across offices in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, the UK and Ireland, Square’s workforce continues to grow, with more than 2,300 employees globally.